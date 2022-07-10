Haryana Vidhan Sabha to come up on Panchkula border
The new Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh, which was announced at the Northern Zone Council (NZC) meeting in Jaipur on Saturday, will come up on the city’s border with Panchkula.
The UT administration has agreed to allot a 10-acre site to the Haryana government for the complex, as per officials. Three sites are under consideration for it – a plot on the right side of the road from the railway station light point to IT Park, a site at IT Park and another opposite Kalagram in Manimajra, all bordering Panchkula.
Months back, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar and Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta had inspected the sites.
Not only Punjab, a section of residents in Chandigarh have opposed the idea of a separate Assembly complex for Haryana, claiming that it goes against the city’s Master Plan. Punjab and Haryana currently have Vidhan Sabhas in the same building in Sector 1 and the latter has had a long-standing complaint of space crunch.
Other issues discussed at zonal council meeting
The NZC meeting also took up the issue of the ring road around Chandigarh, and asked Haryana and Punjab to expedite work on it.
On the link road to the Chandigarh International Airport, which falls in Mohali, the defence ministry, Punjab and Chandigarh were asked to work in close coordination to shorten the distance between Chandigarh and the airport.
The meeting also took up the issue of the eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake. Haryana and Punjab were told to expedite the process to notify the eco-sensitive areas so that further steps for their preservation could be taken.
Tree collapse accident at Carmel Convent, Chandigarh: Heerakshi cremated amid sea of mourners
Heerakshi, the Class-10 student killed in the tree collapse accident at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh on Friday, was cremated amid a sea of tearful mourners at the Sector-25 cremation ground on Saturday afternoon. Tears poured, as many among the mourners were her friends who had known her since childhood. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and mayor Sarbjit Kaur were also present. The grief-stricken students recalled the tragic experience of the tree collapse.
Sanawar school: Upholding a legacy of 175 years
Ensconced in the salubrious ambience of the Shimla hills, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, has the distinction of being the oldest co-educational residential school in India. It is pertinent to know the story of this noble institution as we celebrate its dodransbicentennial (175 years) this year. The institution, known as Sanawar today, came into being as The Lawrence Asylum. The genesis of Sanawar is a combination of charity, benevolence, philanthropy and selfless service.
Aadhaar services available at select Chandigarh Sampark Centres on Sunday too
The UT administration on Saturday said the department of information technology will start all Aadhaar-related services at some Sampark Centres on Sunday as well. “To facilitate residents, all Aadhaar-related services will be available at the Sampark Centres in Manimajra, Industrial Area, Phase1, and Sectors 21, 27 and 40 from 9 am to 5pm on Sunday,” the department director said.
Governing body for PGI’s Spinal Injuries Centre approves funds worth ₹10 cr
The governing body of Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali, conducted a meeting on Saturday, where it approved the funds of ₹10.73 crore, under the capital head and ₹2 crore as grant-in-aid for salaries of employees and other expenditures.
Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday visited Manimajra to take stock of basic amenities and ongoing development works. During the visit, the commissioner asked the officials for proper planning of slip road near Sheetla Mata Mandir and culvert near Housing Board light point. Officials were also asked to recarpet the road from Housing Board light point to Fauji Dhaba.
