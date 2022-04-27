Haryana vigilance turning the heat on big sharks in government
The Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) appears to be on a roll. Turning the gaze of its anti-corruption drive from earlier only chasing those in revenue and power departments demanding ₹1,000 bribe, the VB, in the past eight months, has gone after big sharks in the state government seeking kickbacks ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh.
In at least 59 cases (over seven in a month) registered by the VB under the Prevention of Corruption Act across Haryana between September 6, 2021 and April 20, 2022, 78 government employees (ranging from Class-4 to Class-1) were caught red-handed while accepting bribe.
The total bribe money in all these cases recovered was about ₹43 lakh, according to official data.
Among those in the VB net are Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer Amrinder Singh Manais, deputy excise and taxation commissioner Raja Ram Nain, superintending engineer Ravi Sharma, Dr Inderjeet Singh (then posted in a PHC Sirsa), the then Karnal district town planner Vikram, jail superintendent Anil Kumar, executive engineers, SDO of pollution control board, branch manager of a cooperative bank, accountants, a district horticulture officer, police assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), sub-inspectors (SI), inspectors, junior engineers (JEs), a mining officer, and a naib tehsildar.
“In most of the corruption cases registered in recent past, the focus of the VB has been to catch the big fish,” said Shatrujeet Kapur, director general (DG) VB, who has also served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“Also, the focus of the anti-corruption drive is on to catch corrupt government servants operating from behind the official/officer seeking bribe. We are going a step further,” added Kapur.
According to the VB data, in the past eight months, the highest number of cases were lodged in March when 20 officials were caught in 17 trap cases. At least 10 cases were registered in February in which nine government officials were nabbed, while in December last year, 15 officials were arrested in eight trap cases.
Till April 20, at least six cases were registered and eight officials were arrested; and six cases were registered in September and seven officials were caught.
During this period, there were 13 trap cases in which eight patwaris were arrested for demanding bribe (lowest ₹1,500 and highest ₹4,000) and the linemen sought maximum ₹1,000 as bribe.
However, jail superintendent Anil Kumar was nabbed in December last year after he allegedly received ₹1 lakh bribe.
Chaman Lal, building inspector of municipal council Palwal, and the then Karnal district town planner Vikram were caught red-handed while accepting ₹5 lakh each as bribe. In the ₹20 lakh bribery (non-departmental) case, a Bhiwani district resident was nabbed.
Among the 20 government officials caught red-handed in March included three Class-1 officers and 19 Class-3 employees.
Superintending engineer Ravi Sharma and Ravi Shankar, accountant (municipal corporation, Faridabad) were caught with ₹1,40,000.
According to DG of the VB, the conviction rate of the trap cases is around 40% as in 20-30% cases the complainants turn hostile. “We are taking steps to improve the conviction rate,” Kapur said.
COMPLAINTS ON THE RISE
The VB is flooded with complaints. Against 2,681 complaints received in 2020-21 (over seven complaints a day), the number shot up to 3,599 (nearly 10 complaints a day) in 2021-22.
The highest number of complaints (24%) in 2020-21 and 25% in 2021-22 were against police.
“The complaints not requiring VB intervention were sent to the department concerned. The VB is also short of manpower. Nevertheless, we have been effectively dealing with the existing challenges by introducing reforms and sharpening the anti-corruption drive,” said Ajay Singhal, additional director general of police (ADGP-VB).
The VB data shows most of the complaints after police pertain to other department including prisons, development and panchayats, urban local body, power, education, revenue, town and country planning, health, food and civil supplies, etc.
The VB received 88 and 19 complaints, respectively, in 2021-22 against the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), respectively.
The credibility of both the recruitment agencies was badly dented by a series of paper leaks and corruption allegations last year, posing a question mark over the Haryana government’s often repeated claim about “complete transparency and no corruption in recruitment”.
-
PU senate green-lights online viva voce for PhD scholars
Panjab University senate, during its meeting on Tuesday, approved an agenda item allowing PhD candidates to attend viva voce remotely through online mode during emergent situations with the permission from vice-chancellor (V-C). PU syndicate had, in March 2020, resolved to add the provision of viva through Skype. The issue of allowing students to attend viva remotely, online, was again brought before the syndicate in May 2020, but was deferred.
-
Haryana IAS officers slug it out in public, both booked by police
Two Haryana IAS officers are at loggerheads with each other. And it has taken an intervention from no less than state's home minister Anil Vij to set off registration of a first information report (FIR) against one and a counter criminal case against the other. DCP Mohit Handa did not respond to the calls made in this regard.
-
Mumbai police files 700-page charge sheet against IPS Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case
Mumbai: Colaba police has filed a charge sheet against senior IPS Rashmi Shukla in the case of illegal phone tapping of Shiv Sena MP Sanja Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. Police sources confirmed that a nearly 700-page charge sheet has been filed against Shukla on Tuesday. The police refused to share further details about the charge sheet. The police also recorded statements of Raut and Khadse. Shukla did not respond to queries.
-
Mumbai reports over 100 Covid-19 cases, TPR shoots up to 1.4%
In a first since March 1, Mumbai recorded over 100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The addition of 102 cases pushed the overall case tally to 10,58,511. No deaths were reported on Tuesday and the toll remained at 19,562. Meanwhile, with 7,240 tests done in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate stood at 1.4% on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the TPR has exceeded the 1% mark.
-
22-year-old booked after teen ends life in Faridkot
A 15-year-old Class-10 student ended his life at his residence in Faridkot on Tuesday. Police have booked a 22-year-old man for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the teen's mother. She alleged that the accused, Karan Sharma of Faridkot, was trying to get her son addicted to drugs. She added that she did not know how the two came in contact.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics