Haryana votes: With 74.8% turnout, Fatehabad voters lead the pack

At 74.8%, Fatehabad district reported the highest voter turnout followed by Sirsa at 74.6% and Yamunanagar 74.1%, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Voters in Rohtak waiting in a queue for their turn to exercise their franchise on Saturday. (MANOJ DHAKA/HT)

The lowest turnout was seen in Faridabad district at 55.9%.

Gurugram district, which has four assembly seats, also put up a dismal show with just 57.8% voters coming out to vote. This was 2.77% lower than the turnout in Gurugram in 2019.

Though polling remained largely peaceful across the state, minor incidents of scuffle were reported from parts.

9 hurt in Nuh

Nine people were injured in Nuh when supporters of an Independent candidate, Raees Khan, and Congress candidate Mohammad Ilyas clashed in Punhana’s Gulalta village, police said.

Locals alleged that the Congress workers vandalised four shops in the market with rods and stones and barged inside a house where Khan’s supporters were taking shelter. Eyewitnesses from the area said that a group of at least 70-80 miscreants pelted stones, looted the four shops, and threw glass bottles at villagers present at the site.

“We fear for our safety as the situation remains unstable. We just want a peaceful election process. Those involved in the attack had come from both the ends of the main road,” the village sarpanch said.

Nuh superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Pratap said that the situation was immediately brought under control and voting was unaffected. Pratap said no complaint was received from anyone yet in connection with the incident. “Once we receive the complaint, necessary action against the suspects will be taken,” he added.

Cong, BJP workers clash in Hisar’s Narnaund

A scuffle broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress outside a polling booth at Khanda Kheri village in Hisar’s Narnaund assembly segment. Khanda Kheri is the native village of BJP candidate Captain Abhimanyu who is contesting against Congress candidate Jasveer Singh alias Jassi. Police reached the spot and pacified both groups and polling continued in a peaceful manner.

In another incident in Meham constituency, Haryana Jan Sevak party candidate Balraj Kundu alleged that he and his assistant were beaten up by former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi and his supporters outside a polling booth at the latter’s native village Madina. In a video, both Kundu and his assistant were purportedly seen with torn clothes as they recounted the incident. However, Congress candidate Balram Dangi and his father Anand Singh Dangi, a former minister, termed Kundu’s allegations ‘false and baseless’.

Anand Singh Dangi said when he visited the booth, Kundu was having an argument with Congress workers inside the booth. “When I spoke to him, he started abusing me and our workers. I left the place and went to another village. He himself tore his clothes and did this drama as he is going to lose,” the former minister added.

Booth capturing, bogus voting allegations

BJP candidate from Julana, Captain Yogesh Bairagi accused Congress workers of capturing booths, a claim that was refuted by his rival Vinesh Phogat. Two persons sustained minor injuries during a scuffle at a polling bath in Gohana’s Mahmadpur village.

In Jagadhari, which witnessed 73.90% voting, workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) complained of bogus voting at a booth and staged a protest. Later, district officials reached the spot for inspection and ordered action. Superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said, “Two persons were trying to impersonate voters, but they were identified before voting. They’ve been detained and an FIR is being lodged. Voting continued peacefully at the booth later.”

In Panipat, a clash took place between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress outside a polling booth in Nohra village of Israna seat, leaving two vehicles damaged.

SP Lokender Singh said, “We are recording statements, and criminal action will be taken accordingly. No arrest has been made so far. Adequate force was deployed at the village and voting continued peacefully later,” he said.

There were some reports of technical glitches in EVMs or VVPATs at some places. In Karnal, a glitch was reported twice within 30 minutes at a booth in Dyal Singh Public School due to which voters had to wait outside.

However, officials said that the polling staff concerned reached the booth immediately and checked the machines, after which the voting resumed.

Charkhi Dadri village boycotts voting

Residents of Ramalwas village in Charkhi Dadri district boycotted voting over alleged illegal mining in the village. The villagers said they had appraised the administration about the issue, but nothing has changed.

Village sarpanch Vinod Kumar said they boycotted voting because the administration failed to address the illegal mining issue.

“Our issue was bigger than voting. We need a concrete solution, not false assurances. The mining company has been excavating stones up to 300 feet and due to this, more than 20 tubewells have stopped functioning,” he added.

Prem Kumar, another villager, said that administrative officials visited the village and urged them to start voting but they turned down their request.

“Our area already comes under a dark zone and many tubewells have dried up. This has also resulted in contamination of water. People are suffering from skin diseases,” he added.

Villagers, including elderly and women, have been sitting on indefinite protest on the village outskirts. This village falls under Badhra assembly constituency from where Congress’s Sombir Sheoran is pitted against BJP’s Umed Patuwas and Independent Sombir Ghasola.

Charkhi Dadri deputy commissioner Rahul Narwal said they tried to convince the villagers but they refused to take part in voting.

Selja condemns alleged molestation attempt

Congress Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Saturday condemned the alleged molestation of a young Congress woman leader on stage in the presence of Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other leaders during campaigning in Narnaund on October 3.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Selja said that she had spoken to the woman, who confirmed that someone had tried to touch her inappropriately and remove her from the stage.

“There is no place for bad elements in the Congress. The accused should be identified, and strict action should be initiated against him,” Selja added.

Earlier, the BJP leaders launched a scathing attack on the Congress after sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) which purportedly shows a female leader being molested during the event.