Haryana warehousing MD Jaivir Arya held for taking bribe to sanction transfer

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Haryana State Warehousing Corporation managing director Jaivir Singh Arya for demanding a bribe to sanction a transfer. Haryana IAS officer Jaivir Singh Arya (centre) being brought to a Panchkula court on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Arya is the second IAS officer to have been arrested for corruption this week.

The ACB produced Arya and middleman Munish Sharma before a court in Panchkula. The court sent Arya to one-day police custody, while Sharma got judicial remand.

Also read: ACB arrests Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya in graft case

Arya was arrested after Sharma was caught accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh on his behalf.

It is learnt that the sum was demanded for posting an officer of the corporation as divisional manager in Kurukshetra. The bribe amount was to be delivered at a Panchkula shop.

On Tuesday, the ACB had arrested IAS officer Vijay Dahiya in connection with a bribery case registered in April this year. A 2001-batch IAS officer, Dahiya went on a medical leave after being named as an accused in the case for allegedly seeking illegal gratification for getting bills cleared in the Haryana Skill Development Mission. He joined back recently, but was without a posting.

