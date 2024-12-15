Haryana women’s panel vice-chairperson, driver held on graft charges

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the vice-chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women and her driver after the latter was caught red-handed while accepting a graft of ₹1 lakh in lieu of disposing of a complaint against a junior basic teacher (JBT) filed by his wife. A team led by deputy superintendent of police Kamaljit, who is posted in ACB at Jind, laid a trap and caught Aggarwal’s driver Kulbir from Hisar while accepting the bribe amount, said the spokesperson. (Getty image)

According to an ACB spokesperson, a case has been registered against Sonia Aggarwal and her driver under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at ACB, Rohtak.

A team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kamaljit, who is posted in ACB at Jind, laid a trap and caught Aggarwal’s driver Kulbir from Hisar while accepting the bribe amount, said the spokesperson. “Later, the ACB team visited Aggarwal’s house in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda but she was not present there. She was later arrested from a rest house in Kharkhauda,” the spokesperson added.

The JBT teacher, Anil, who hails from Julana in Jind, had got married to sub-inspector Neelam, a resident of Rohad village in Jhajjar, said the spokesperson, adding that the sub-inspector had filed a complaint against her husband before the women’s panel.

“Aggarwal had conducted counselling of the couple on December 12 during a grievances meeting in Sonepat. Later, Sonia told the JBT teacher to pay ₹1 lakh to her driver and dispose of the case. The teacher approached the ACB team and a trap was laid. The driver was arrested while taking the bribe on Aggarwal’s behalf,” said the spokesperson.