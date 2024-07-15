Haryana: Yamunanagar- Ayodhya bus to be flagged on July 14

Haryana’s agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kanwar Pal will flag off a bus from Yamunanagar to Ayodhya on Monday as part of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. Haryana’s agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kanwar Pal will flag off a bus from Yamunanagar to Ayodhya on Monday as part of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. (HT File)

A government spokesperson said the government has launched the scheme to provide free pilgrimage tours for devotees. In the first phase, to be eligible for the scheme, the beneficiary must be over 60 years of age and have a family income not exceeding ₹1.8 lakh.