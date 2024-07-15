 Haryana: Yamunanagar- Ayodhya bus to be flagged on July 14 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Yamunanagar- Ayodhya bus to be flagged on July 14

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 15, 2024 06:18 AM IST

A government spokesperson said the Haryana government has launched Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana to provide free pilgrimage tours for devotees

Haryana’s agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kanwar Pal will flag off a bus from Yamunanagar to Ayodhya on Monday as part of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

Haryana’s agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kanwar Pal will flag off a bus from Yamunanagar to Ayodhya on Monday as part of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. (HT File)
Haryana’s agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kanwar Pal will flag off a bus from Yamunanagar to Ayodhya on Monday as part of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. (HT File)

A government spokesperson said the government has launched the scheme to provide free pilgrimage tours for devotees. In the first phase, to be eligible for the scheme, the beneficiary must be over 60 years of age and have a family income not exceeding 1.8 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Yamunanagar- Ayodhya bus to be flagged on July 14
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On