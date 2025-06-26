Haryana: Yamunanagar MC to raze slain gangster Romil’s house

Following the encounter of wanted gangster Romil Vohra on Haryana-Delhi border, the municipal corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has initiated proceedings to demolish his allegedly illegally constructed house in Ashok Vihar Colony, Yamunanagar. The civic body stated that a notice under Section 261 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, was issued in the name of Romil’s father, Kapil Vohra, and pasted outside the property. (Sourced)

Vohra, a 20-year-old gangster with multiple criminal cases against him across Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi, was killed in a shootout with a joint team of the Haryana STF and Delhi Police special cell during the early hours of Tuesday.

Vohra was wanted in nine criminal cases and was most recently accused in the killing of liquor contractor Shantanu in Shahabad on June 13. He was also one of the five shooters involved in the murder of three men outside a gym in Kheri Lakha Singh, Yamunanagar, in December 2023, reportedly due to a liquor-related dispute. He was allegedly associated with the Kala Rana–Noni Rana gang and carried a bounty of ₹3 lakh announced by the Haryana government for information on him.

The civic body stated that a notice under Section 261 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, was issued in the name of Romil’s father, Kapil Vohra, and pasted outside the property. It directed him to remove or demolish the illegal construction within 15 days of receiving the order. This action was taken on the instructions of MC commissioner Akhil Pilani, a spokesperson said, adding that a similar demolition had been carried out against notorious criminal Kala Kabadi’s illegal property in June 2024.

District town planner (DTP) Manoj Kumar said that the house was built by Kapil Vohra by illegally occupying land and without obtaining proper building plan approval. “If the encroachment is not cleared within the stipulated time, the civic body will carry out the demolition,” he said.

The building branch of the MC inspected the house, located in ward no 21 on Kansapur Road, and found the 54.689-yard structure to be illegal. The first notice was issued on June 3 and pasted on the wall outside the house, instructing the occupants to vacate and appear before the MC office on June 10 with relevant documents. However, neither Kapil Vohra nor any representative responded or submitted documentation. As a result, a second notice was issued on June 16 and a third and final notice on Tuesday.

According to sources, both Kapil and his wife are currently lodged in jail in connection with criminal cases related to their son. The house is presently unoccupied.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that Romil Vohra’s body is yet to arrive from Delhi, where a post-mortem examination is pending. His last rites will be conducted in his hometown.