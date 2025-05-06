Haryana: Council of Ministers condemns Punjab resolution amid water row

The Haryana Council of Ministers on Monday condemned the Punjab assembly’s resolution that “the state will not give even a single drop of water from its share to Haryana.” Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses mediapersons in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said at a briefing that Punjab was indulging in petty politics over the water distribution issue.

Earlier, the Punjab assembly had passed a resolution regarding the SYL issue, disregarding the decision of the Supreme Court, Saini said. “Even today, the Mann government passed a resolution in its state assembly refusing to give Haryana its rightful share of drinking water. This act is unethical and goes against the federal structure of India,” Saini added.