Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Council of Ministers condemns Punjab resolution amid water row

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 06, 2025 09:28 AM IST

In the past, the Punjab assembly has passed a resolution regarding the SYL issue, disregarding the decision of the Supreme Court, says Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini

The Haryana Council of Ministers on Monday condemned the Punjab assembly’s resolution that “the state will not give even a single drop of water from its share to Haryana.”

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses mediapersons in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses mediapersons in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said at a briefing that Punjab was indulging in petty politics over the water distribution issue.

Earlier, the Punjab assembly had passed a resolution regarding the SYL issue, disregarding the decision of the Supreme Court, Saini said. “Even today, the Mann government passed a resolution in its state assembly refusing to give Haryana its rightful share of drinking water. This act is unethical and goes against the federal structure of India,” Saini added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Council of Ministers condemns Punjab resolution amid water row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On