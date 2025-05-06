Haryana: Council of Ministers condemns Punjab resolution amid water row

In the past, the Punjab assembly has passed a resolution regarding the SYL issue, disregarding the decision of the Supreme Court, says Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini
The Haryana Council of Ministers on Monday condemned the Punjab assembly’s resolution that “the state will not give even a single drop of water from its share to Haryana.”
Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said at a briefing that Punjab was indulging in petty politics over the water distribution issue.
Earlier, the Punjab assembly had passed a resolution regarding the SYL issue, disregarding the decision of the Supreme Court, Saini said. “Even today, the Mann government passed a resolution in its state assembly refusing to give Haryana its rightful share of drinking water. This act is unethical and goes against the federal structure of India,” Saini added.