Haryana: INLD slams Congress, BJP for ‘horse trading’ in Rajya Sabha polls

Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP and the Congress, the principal opposition in the state assembly, for allegedly indulging in horse trading in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections for two seats. In a statement, the INLD patron alleged that the two national parties had, “in fact, contested the 2024 assembly elections in collusion.” Sampat Singh questioned Hooda’s role as CLP leader and authorised agent of the party in Rajya Sabha polls. (HT File)

“Disillusioned and frustrated with the BJP, the people of the state had shown massive support for the Congress party. It was common knowledge that the Congress tally of 72 seats was a done thing. However, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda ensured BJP’s victory by denying tickets to winnable candidates and fielding his own independent candidates in several constituencies during the nomination phase,’’ the INLD leader alleged.

Singh lauded the decision of INLD national president, Abhay Singh Chautala, to keep his party’s MLAs away from the election process. Had he not done so, the BJP and Congress would have pinned the blame on Abhay Singh, he said.

Singh questioned Hooda’s role as CLP leader and authorised agent of the party in Rajya Sabha polls. “Five MLAs, instead of voting for the Congress, cast their votes for a BJP-backed independent candidate. This sordid trade of buying and selling votes has been exposed to the public,’’ the INLD leader.

Badli MLA demands action against cross-voting MLAs

Congress MLA from Badli, Kuldeep Vats, on Tuesday raised questions over the functioning of the state and central party leadership and accused the party of giving importance to disloyal and corrupt people. Badli MLA also demanded appropriate action against those who cross voted in favour of an independent nominee.

Miffed over five Congress law-makers cross-voted for independent Satish Nandal in a close contest against Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh, Vats alleged that there is no scope for honest and dedicated workers and leaders in the party and those ‘corrupt and dishonest’ are getting palm posts.

“The party should take appropriate action against those who cross voted in favour of an independent nominee. Such things happen when you give priority to dishonest and disloyal people. If the party had taken action against traitors, such things could not be repeated,” he added. Vats did not travel to Himachal Pradesh with Congress MLAs due to a wedding in his family.