Haryana–Japan partnership to open new avenues of growth: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday invited Japanese investors to partner with Haryana in emerging sectors such as digital technologies, saying the state is encouraging foreign investment through a conducive environment, improved infrastructure, and transparent policies. Haryana's chief minister Nayab Singh Saini waits on the platform to board Shinkansen bullet train, in Tokyo on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing Japanese investors and entrepreneurs during the “investor roadshow” held in Osaka on Tuesday, the chief minister said that greater investment in Haryana will further accelerate economic partnership, technological cooperation, and industrial progress between Japan and Haryana.

On the second day of the visit, the chief minister and the delegation comprising industry minister Rao Narbir Singh travelled from Tokyo to Osaka on board the renowned Shinkansen – Osaka bullet train. This train is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, safety standards, and operational excellence and is considered an outstanding example of a modern transportation system.

“Haryana aims to further strengthen its collaboration with Japan in digital technologies and industry 4.0,” Saini said, reiterating that investor-friendly policies of Haryana are well-suited to meet the global entrepreneurs’ needs for establishing production, research, design, and innovation centres.

“This partnership will help connect Japan’s global innovation ecosystem with Haryana’s young, skilled, and dynamic talent,” he said.

The programme began with Saini greeting the audience in Japanese. He remarked that Japan’s “Ganbatte” spirit — the commitment to always give one’s best — has inspired the entire world. “Today, India and Japan share a special strategic partnership that forms the foundation of prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

The chief minister said that Haryana has already emerged as a preferred destination for Japanese entrepreneurs. The industrial hubs of Gurugram and Manesar stand as living examples of the long-standing partnership between Haryana and Japan. Today, nearly 400 Japanese companies are operating from Haryana, carrying forward a legacy that began in the 1980s with Suzuki’s arrival in the state.

The delegation held meetings in Osaka with the top leadership of Japan’s leading companies like Minebea Mitsumi, Mitsui Kinzoku Components India Pvt Ltd, and Nitto Seiko.

The Haryana government and Mitsui Kinzoku Components India Pvt Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote research and development in the field of green hydrogen.

Meeting with mayors

The chief minister Saini-led delegation held a meeting with the mayors of various Japanese cities in Osaka on Tuesday, where detailed discussions were held to further strengthen mutual cooperation between Haryana and Japan.

During the meeting, the Japanese mayors gave presentations highlighting the efforts being made to strengthen Japan–India relations and enhance cooperation in the automotive industry.

Saini said that the Haryana government is committed to advancing a long-term, result-oriented partnership with Japan under the vision of “Viksit Bharat – Viksit Haryana”.

Saini said that Haryana is eager to learn from Japan’s expertise and to collaborate technically in areas such as urban management, public transportation, water conservation, and smart city models. He said Japan’s urban planning system is considered exemplary across the world, and the Haryana government is working towards equipping its metropolitan and major cities with modern urban infrastructure.

The mayors and deputy mayors from the cities of Buzen, Izumisano, Higashiosaka, Kashihara, Sakai, Matsubara, Tondabayashi, Misaki Town, Izumi, Taishi Town and Takaishi were present on this occasion.

Inaugurates Haryana pavilion

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration of the Haryana pavilion at the World Expo–2025 being held in Osaka, the chief minister said Haryana has a vital role in India’s overall development. He said Haryana constitutes only 1.34% of India’s total geographical area and 2.09% of its population. Despite this, Haryana ranks second in the country and first in North India in providing logistics facilities to industries. Offices of 400 fortune companies are located in Gurugram, he said.

Saini said that every second car running on India’s roads is manufactured in Haryana. The state also produces 52% of the country’s tractors and ranks second in contributing to the central foodgrain pool.

He stated that Haryana is a land of hope and opportunity and is “counted among the most prosperous states in the country.”

He said that as a result of various incentive schemes being implemented by the government, Haryana has today become the first choice of both domestic and international investors.