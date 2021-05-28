Haryana’s active cases dip to 28K, most in Hisar

Haryana recorded 2,322 coronavirus infections, 5,679 recoveries and 98 deaths on Thursday. The number of active infections came down to 28,189.

According to a medical bulletin, the daily positivity rate was 5.51% and cumulative positivity rate was 8.48%. The recovery rate was 95.18% and the fatality rate was 1.06%. There were 927 critically ill patients, including 266 on ventilator support.

Hisar with 2,839 active infections has the highest number of active cases followed by Sirsa (2,806), Gurugram (2,558), Rewari (2,141), Karnal (1,935) Faridabad (1,691), Fatehabad (1,462), Rohtak (1,455), Panchkula (1,315), Bhiwani (1,280), Mahendergarh (1,239), Panipat (1,234), Yamunanagar (1,040).

Meanwhile, health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the number of beds for patients infected with black fungus will be increased from 20 to 75 in all government medical colleges. Vij who was reviewing the Covid, and black fungus situation said 522 patients of black fungus infection were undergoing treatment in various medical colleges at present.

He said that medicines will be made available to these patients as per their requirement without any delay and there will be no shortage of injections and other medicines required for the treatment of the disease. The health minister said that for the operation and management of the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants being installed at eight locations, additional staff and officers should be put on duty for regular monitoring.

Over 1-lakh tests done in rural areas since May 15

During the door-to-door screening in rural areas that began on May 15, samples of over 1-lakh people were taken for Covid-19 testing, as per the official data. The samples included 90,474 rapid antigen and 17,378 RT-PCR tests out of which 3,781 people tested positive. The state government has so far distributed Covid-19 kits among 24,550 patients in home isolation.

Another black fungus death in Karnal

KARNAL One more death due to black fungus has been reported in Karnal, taking the toll in the district to nine. Nine more new fungal infections have been reported from Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) in the past 24 hours. As per the details provided by the district health authorities, the deceased was a 42-year-old man from Kutail village of the district. He was tested positive of coronavirus earlier this month and was admitted to the KCGMCH. He died late Wednesday evening. Officials said of the nine deaths due to black fungus, seven were from Karnal district alone. The number of people diagnosed with black fungus at KCGMCH has reached 41.