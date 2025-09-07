Search
Haryana’s first solar village, Balu to soon become energy-sufficient

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 05:42 am IST

Located in Kalayat block, the village is now eligible for ₹1 crore as central financial assistance (CFA), which will be used to transition Balu into a fully solar-powered village.

Balu village in Kaithal district has been declared Haryana’s first ‘Model Solar Village’ after recording the highest installation of solar equipment within six months under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by the Haryana government.

Located in Kalayat block, the village is now eligible for 1 crore as central financial assistance (CFA), which will be used to transition Balu into a fully solar-powered village. The process will begin with government buildings and later extend to households, farms and community spaces.

The scheme, launched by the Union government on February 29, 2024, aims to expand rooftop solar capacity, encourage self-generation of electricity in households, and promote clean, green energy across villages. Each district in the country will develop one model solar village (MSV) as part of this initiative.

Kurukshetra new and renewable energy programme officer Ajay Kumar, who also holds additional charge of Kaithal, said that 10 villages with populations above 5,000 were shortlisted in Kaithal. A six-month “challenge period” starting in January mobilised residents to adopt solar energy. The assessment concluded on July 6, with Balu leading in installations.

During this period, villagers installed 141 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 323.35 kV along with 14 solar pumps (seven of 63 HP, six of 10 HP, and one of 3 HP). This was the highest among the competing villages.

Officials are now preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to utilise the 1 crore grant. Plans include maximizing solar installations on public infrastructure, ensuring round-the-clock clean energy for all households, farms, water systems, streetlights and common facilities.

Meanwhile, similar competitions are underway in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts. Karnal deputy commissioner Uttam Singh highlighted that under the scheme, beneficiaries can receive a maximum subsidy of 78,000 from the Centre, along with 50,000– 1 lakh support from the Haryana government for poor families.

Families with annual incomes up to 3 lakh or those consuming under 2,400 units annually are eligible. Singh added, “The aim is to make energy expenses of poor households almost zero while ensuring reliable access to electricity.”

