Haryana’s forensic lab struggles with backlog despite high disposal rate

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of Haryana remains burdened by a backlog of 18,559 cases despite clearing 21,620 cases in 2024 and maintaining a disposal rate higher than national norms even as it grapples with limited human resources, labs and equipment, according to official data. Sources say FSL authorities have been pressing for recruiting senior scientific assistants and scientific assistants, further improving capacity of toxicology division, procuring advanced forensic tools, and expansion of mobile units to prevent the backlog from spiralling further. (Sourced)

Top government sources say FSL experts and senior police officers on Thursday held a meeting with chief secretary Vivek Joshi and discussed at length the capacity building steps to deal with rising caseload of the forensic lab which is located in Madhuban of Karnal district.

Sources say FSL authorities have been pressing for recruiting senior scientific assistants and scientific assistants, further improving capacity of toxicology division, procuring advanced forensic tools, and expansion of mobile units to prevent the backlog from spiralling further.

The FSL’s role is crucial in effective implementation of new criminal laws in the state as the fate of the cases largely rests on forensic evidence.

A senior government functionary said the state government wants to achieve 100% target of implementing new criminal laws within February even as Union home minister Amit Shah has asked Haryana to ensure 100% implementation of these laws by March 31, 2025.

In December last year, while reviewing the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics in Haryana, Union home minister had directed chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to review the progress of implementation of the three new laws every 15 days and the chief secretary and director general of police once a week with the officials of all the departments concerned.

According to Haryana FSL director OP Singh, the case disposal rate of the FSL per reporting unit and per month is more than the norms set by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

“Haryana’s forensic officers are working at a pace well above national standards, but to sustain this efficiency, expansion in manpower, technology, and infrastructure is essential. The effort to secure these resources is already in motion,” OP Singh, who is also a director general (DG) rank police office, said.

HIGH INFLUX OF FRESH CASES

As per the FSL data, on average, every month, 30 reporting officers disposed of over 1,400 cases against 1,478 received. The FSL started in 2024 with 18,783 pending cases. Though it managed to resolve more cases than it received, the high influx of fresh cases kept the backlog nearly unchanged. The lab remained under pressure, particularly in cybercrime, toxicology, and narcotics-related cases.

The data of 2024 calendar year shows that cyber forensics saw a major increase in pending cases, rising from 2,889 at the start of the year to 3,510 by year-end, despite the disposal of 568 cases. Toxicology, which deals with poison and drug-related analyses, received the highest number of cases (8,202) and disposed of 7,574, but still ended the year with the highest pending caseload at 7,830. NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases also remained a challenge, with 3,368 new cases received, 4,195 disposed of, but 2,306 still pending.

Similarly, DNA testing, crucial in criminal investigations, had 1,753 cases pending at the beginning of the year. While 1,318 new cases were added, the lab managed to dispose of 1,406, leaving 1,665 still unresolved. Physics and documents analysis also contributed to the backlog, with 1,116 and 1,121 pending cases, respectively.

The biology and chemistry divisions performed well, with nearly all received cases disposed of, reducing their pending cases to 64 and 70, respectively. During the year biology wing received 2,718 cases and disposed of 2,700 cases.

Similarly, serology received 1,443 cases and disposed of 1,294 cases with 512 still pending.

“As crime rates and forensic demands rise, the pressure on the lab is unlikely to ease anytime soon, making capacity expansion a critical need for the coming years,” a senior HSFL scientist said on condition of anonymity.

SURPASSING BENCHMARKS

Haryana’s FSL is consistently disposing of more cases per reporting officer than the BPRD norms, demonstrating its efficiency, director FSL said explaining that as per BPRD standards, forensic reporting officers are expected to dispose of a specific number of cases per month.

For instance, in NDPS cases, BPRD norm is 34 cases per officer per month and Haryana’s FSL handles 80 cases per officer per month. The national norm of DNA analysis is 13 cases per month, Haryana’s disposal rate is 24 cases per officer per month. In toxicology the BPRD benchmark is 38 cases per month, Haryana’s officers are handling 88 cases per officer per month.

In cyber forensics no national norms exist, but Haryana’s disposal rate is 45 cases per officer per month.

“These figures highlight Haryana’s ability to efficiently handle forensic casework, even as case intake continues to rise,” said Singh adding that a tracking mechanism has been introduced to monitor case progress in real time.

While officers from serology and biology divisions are being trained in DNA analysis, an agreement was signed on June 26, 2024, with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Gandhinagar that allowed Haryana to outsource NDPS case analysis and clear backlogs.

These measures have helped Haryana’s FSL manage rising demands, but officials acknowledge that these steps alone are not enough.

“With forensic workload increasing, capacity expansion is critical to ensure Haryana’s FSL remains efficient, responsive, and future-ready,” a scientist of the lab said.