Haryana’s positivity rate reaches 5.23%, recovery in reverse gear

Haryana on Sunday logged 7,177 new Covid cases and 29 deaths, while the number of active patients rose to 42,217, as per the health bulletin.

On Saturday, Haryana had recorded 7,717 fresh infections and 32 deaths. The positivity rate on Sunday stood at 5.23% —an uptick from 4.67% on April 1.

Similarly, the recovery rate has come down to 87.22% from 95.37% on April 1 even as 3,11,339 people have recovered so far, of the 3,56,971 people that have tested positive in the state since the pandemic hit.

With 2,401 cases Gurugram continued to record the highest number of fresh cases, Faridabad logged 998, Sonepat 573, Hisar 521, Ambala 221, Karnal 501, Panipat 208, Rohtak 145, Rewari 40, Panchkula 179, Kurukshetra 193, Yamunanagar 171, Sirsa 214, Mahendergarh 82, Bhiwani 180, Jhajjar 117, Palwal 45, Fatehabad 126, Kaithal 10, Jind 230, Nuh 18 and Charkhi Dadri four.

Twenty-nine fatalities were reported from 12 districts while 3,489 people recovered from the infection. The death toll due to the contagion has climbed to 3,415 (2,281 males, 1,133 females and one transgender). The number of critically-ill patients rose to 534 with 113 patients on ventilators and rest on oxygen support.

As many as 31,579 people were vaccinated on Sunday, increasing the number of people given the jab to 31.88 lakh.