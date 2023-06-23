Haryana CM-led panel’s nod for 70 mobile veterinary vans

The high-powered purchase panel of Haryana headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday gave approval to purchases and contracts worth ₹146 crore. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

The panel gave the nod to buy 70 mobile veterinary vans to help livestock owners with easy transportation for medical facilities for their cattle. The purchase of these vans will cost around ₹11 crore, an official spokesperson said.

State energy minister Ranjit Singh, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal were among others present in the meeting where 21 agendas concerning different departments were discussed.

The spokesperson said ₹10 crore were saved after negotiations with various bidders.

The panel also approved to procure 300 Global Navigation Satellite System rovers at a cost of about ₹32 crore to give impetus to the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project.

Responding to a question on the statements being made by the opposition, chief minister Khattar said, “The more the opposition will criticise our welfare policies, the more befitting reply they will get from the public. We aim that every single penny of the public should be spent in a transparent manner for their welfare only.”