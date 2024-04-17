Shaurya Arora, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, has brought laurels to the state by securing AIR 14 in the UPSC 2023 examination the results of which were declared on Tuesday. He graduated from IIT Bombay in 2022 and he could not clear the prelims in his first attempt. Haryana’s Shaurya bags AIR 14 in UPSC 2023

Talking to the media, he said, “This time with God’s grace, I secured rank 14. My optional subject was physics and my parents have supported me a lot. I could not have done this without their support. I am very grateful to God and my parents,” he added.

Bhawesh Khyalia, a resident of Jhanwari village in Bhiwani, has secured AIR 46 in his second attempt in the examination. Last year, he secured AIR 280 in the UPSC and 12th rank in the Haryana Civil Services examination. He is presently an IRS officer.

His father Raj Kumar Khyalia is a retired government college lecturer and his mother Sushil had taken voluntary retirement from the post of school teacher.

Basant Singh, 28, of Yamunanagar’s Mehar Majra village bagged 47th rank. An alumnus of IIT-Delhi, he is currently under training as a civil servant with the Indian Defence Accounts Service at Leh. Singh’s father Balinder Singh is an employee with Khadi Gramodyog in New Delhi, while his sister Vaishali is posted as excise and taxation officer with the Haryana government at Panchkula and his mother is a homemaker.

Shivansh Rathee, a resident of Kharhar village in Jhajjar bagged AIR 63 in his third attempt. Last year, he was selected in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) and was posted as SDM in Delhi in December 2023. Rathee said he used to dedicate 10 hours daily to his study until he appeared for the mains after his joining as SDM, he spent four to five years for the interview.

“During lockdown, I started preparing for UPSC at home. I graduated from Hansraj College of Delhi University with English honours,” he added.

Jaswant Malik, a resident of Panipat got 115th rank in the examination. He is an under-training official with the Haryana government and cleared HSC exams last year. His father works in Panipat, while his mother is a homemaker.

Kuhoo Garg, daughter of retired IPS officer Ashok Garg, who is presently vice-chancellor at Moti Lal Nehru Sports University in Sonepat’s Rai bagged 178th rank. Kuhoo, a badminton player, was forced to stay away from the sport due to an injury. Her father Ashok, former DGP of Uttarakhand said that an injury forced her daughter to prepare for the civil services exam.

“She started playing badminton at the age of 9 and won medals at the national level at the age of 13. She appeared in the UPSC exam for the first time in 2022. She is the first female sportsperson of international repute to crack this exam. She used to play badminton for 10 hours but after her injury, she shifted towards academics. I helped her throughout the journey,” the retired IPS added.

Aakash Deep of Ganaur in Sonepat was placed at AIR 166, Simran Singh Siwach of Mahendergarh got AIR 218 and Komal Garg of Sirsa bagged AIR 221.

Girisha Chaudhary, a resident of Karnal City, ranked 263 in her last (sixth) attempt for the UPSC. Posted as naib tehsildar in Rewari, after she cleared the HSC exam with 30th rank, this was her second attempt for UPSC. Girisha said she was already excited to be a part of the general elections as an official and now her selection has doubled the thrill. Her father Ashok Kumar is a senior branch manager with a nationalised bank in Karnal.

Pragati Verma of Meham in Rohtak got 355 rank and she is the daughter-in-law of retired IAS RC Verma. Abhilash Sundaram of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar got 421 rank.