Hate crime: ‘24 killings in Haryana since 2019’

Haryana has recorded at least 24 cases of honour killings in the state between 2019 and 2023, home minister Anil Vij has said in a written reply. Haryana has recorded at least 24 cases of honour killings in the state between 2019 and 2023, home minister Anil Vij has said in a written reply. (HT File)

The Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra (Rohtak) had sought year wise and district wise number of criminal incidents such as molestation, rape, honour killing, etc, from 2019 to January 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the reply of home minister in response to an unstarred question, in 2019 only one honour killing case was reported.

In 2020 calendar year, the highest eight cases of honour killings were recorded, while in 2021 there were five such cases and three in 2022.

However, the number of honour killing rose to seven in 2023 with Kaithal reporting three honour killings and one each in Gurugram, Mahendergarh, Karnal and Panipat.

Large number of teachers’ post vacant in Mewat

A large number of posts of teachers in Mewat cadre are vacant even as the state government recruited 1,044 post graduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers and primary teachers from January 1, 2015, to January 1, 2024, in Mewat cadre, according to a written reply that the Haryana government tabled in the assembly on Monday in response to an unstarred question.

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed (Nuh) had asked the number of teachers recruited in Mewat cadre and the subject-wise details of the number of posts of JBT, TGT, PGT, etc, in Mewat cadre.

As per the written reply of education minister Kanwar Pal, PGT’s sanctioned posts are 1,736 against which 726 are filled (589 regular, 71 guests faculty and 66 recruited through HKRN).

Similarly, the TGT’s sanctioned posts are 3,145 against which 1,259 are filled (828 regular teachers, 160 guests, 167 recruited through HKRN and 104 Shiksha Sahayak through NGOs).

The reply stated that elementary school headmaster sanctioned posts are 198 and 91 are filled by regular teachers, while primary teachers sanctioned posts are 4,300 and total working strength is 3584, which includes 2,162 regular teachers and 948 are guests teachers.

Over 5k students admitted in Nuh Aarohi model schools from 2017: Kanwar Pal

At least 46.47% plus two students and 60% students of Class 10 studying in Aarohi Model Schools in Nuh district had passed the annual board examination in 2022-23, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal informed the assembly in a written reply.

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed (Nuh) had asked the number of students studying in the Aarohi model schools of Nuh district from 2017 to 2024 and the number of teachers working in those schools and result of the students of these schools.

The reply of the education minister says that a total of 5,045 students were admitted in these schools from 2017-2024 and that 184 teachers were posted during this period.

On an average at least 24 teachers were posted in a year in these schools.