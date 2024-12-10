Have urged Modi govt to raise HP’s industrial package: Harsh Vardhan

Himachal’s industry, labour and employment minister Harsh Vardhan Singh Chauhan on Monday said the state government has urged the central government to extend the industrial package for its development. Himachal’s industry, labour and employment minister Harsh Vardhan Singh Chauhan inaugurating the three-day Himachal Pradesh International Trade Exhibition 2024 on Monday. (Source: X)

The minister was in Sirmaur district to inaugurate the three-day Himachal Pradesh International Trade Exhibition 2024, organised at Nahan Chaugan under the Procurement and Marketing Assistance Scheme of the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The industrial package given by the Government of India earlier has given a big boost to industrial development in the state. The state government has raised the matter with the Centre to increase this package and we are confident that the Centre’s attitude will definitely be positive,” Chauhan said.

He said that the present government is regularly reviewing its industrial policy and package of incentives to keep pace with the current economic scenario as well as the initiatives taken by the central government like “Make in India”, “Ease of Doing Business”, “Start Up Enterprise”, “Chief Minister Swavalamban Yojana”, promotion of skill development and strengthening of infrastructure required for the development of industrial and service enterprises in the state. He said that we are making every possible effort to accelerate the industrial development of the state so that the contribution of the industrial sector in the state’s GDP increases in the coming years.

Chauhan said, “We are ensuring complete transparency in cordial industrial relations administration, easy access to employees, reliable and affordable energy, honest and hardworking workforce and a single window system has been provided for quick approval of medium and large scale projects at one place.”

Speaking about the fair, the industry minister said this trade fair is the first such initiative in the state and this exhibition will give a boost to small and medium industries.

Expressing gratitude to the ministry of MSME, he said due to their invaluable support, Himachal Pradesh International Trade Exhibition 2024 could become a reality. Their efforts to empower small and medium businesses are changing the landscape of entrepreneurship in India.