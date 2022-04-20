Hazel walks away with Chandigarh Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament title

Hazel Chauhan won the Chandigarh Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. According to club’s lady captain Ashu Bachitter Singh, 43 female golfers took part in the two-day stroke play event despite the scorching heat. Club president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) did the ceremonial tee-off.

Playing for the Lady Governor’s Cup, Goody Malhi scored 179 to bag top spot in the seniors (60-70 years) category, while Renu Diwan finished runners-up with a score of 199. In the Super Senior Challenge Bowl, conducted for above 70 years, Roop Aulakh scored 52 to take the top position. Hazel won the Junior Trophy in the below 21 years category. Reema Nanda got first prize in straightest drive contest, while Jiah Kang emerged champion in the Nearest to the Pin event.

Other results: Grewal Salver: Gold Division (0-18 Handicap – Gross Winner) 1. Hazel Chauhan (155), 2. Charvi Vaid (156); Challenge Bowl: Gold Division (0-18 Handicap – Nett Winner) 1. Sunali Aggarwal (145), 2, Shalini Sheron (146); Bawa Gill Trophy: Silver Division (19-26 Handicap – Gross Winner) 1. Renu Diwan (199), 2. Binny Bath (201); Rani Jagdish Kaur Cup: Silver Division (19-26 Handicap – Nett Winner) 1. Roop Aulakh (152), 2. Harinder Grewal (154); Metres and Instruments: Bronze Division (27-32 Handicap – Gross) 1. Baljinder Mangat (214); Ell Ess trophy: Bronze Divison (27-32 Handicap – Nett Winner) 1. Raja Dhillon (160).