Hazel walks away with Chandigarh Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament title
Hazel Chauhan won the Chandigarh Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. According to club’s lady captain Ashu Bachitter Singh, 43 female golfers took part in the two-day stroke play event despite the scorching heat. Club president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) did the ceremonial tee-off.
Playing for the Lady Governor’s Cup, Goody Malhi scored 179 to bag top spot in the seniors (60-70 years) category, while Renu Diwan finished runners-up with a score of 199. In the Super Senior Challenge Bowl, conducted for above 70 years, Roop Aulakh scored 52 to take the top position. Hazel won the Junior Trophy in the below 21 years category. Reema Nanda got first prize in straightest drive contest, while Jiah Kang emerged champion in the Nearest to the Pin event.
Other results: Grewal Salver: Gold Division (0-18 Handicap – Gross Winner) 1. Hazel Chauhan (155), 2. Charvi Vaid (156); Challenge Bowl: Gold Division (0-18 Handicap – Nett Winner) 1. Sunali Aggarwal (145), 2, Shalini Sheron (146); Bawa Gill Trophy: Silver Division (19-26 Handicap – Gross Winner) 1. Renu Diwan (199), 2. Binny Bath (201); Rani Jagdish Kaur Cup: Silver Division (19-26 Handicap – Nett Winner) 1. Roop Aulakh (152), 2. Harinder Grewal (154); Metres and Instruments: Bronze Division (27-32 Handicap – Gross) 1. Baljinder Mangat (214); Ell Ess trophy: Bronze Divison (27-32 Handicap – Nett Winner) 1. Raja Dhillon (160).
Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police. Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security. Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati,.
Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College
Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government's plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6. Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started. Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land.
Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years
Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.
Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana
Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday. As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University, the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district. While the maximum temperature was 41C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.
Ludhiana | Burglars make off with ₹25 lakh from garment showroom
Burglars struck at a wholesale garment showroom in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with ₹25 lakh cash in the wee hours of Tuesday. The matter came to light in the morning when the owner, Kapil Kumar, came to open the showroom. Kumar said when he reached the showroom, everything appeared fine from outside. Kumar stated that though his showroom is equipped with CCTV cameras, these were not running when the crime took place.
