HC allows Haryana State Basketball Association to send team for national championship
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Basketball Federation of India’s (BFI) order with which it had constituted its own selection committee to select players for the 71st senior national basketball championship.
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of the Haryana State Basketball Association, Hisar, which had approached the court against the BFI’s move.
Their counsel, senior advocate Chetan Mittal told the court that in September 2020, the district registrar of societies, Hisar had appointed an administrator to maintain the affairs of the association and conduct free and fair election of the association. The BFI also constituted an ad-hoc committee of six members including the administrator as appointed by the district registrar of societies.
Elections were not held in time, later, on HC’s intervention, polling was done and the results were declared on February 2022.
“A new governing body is in place. Now, the ad-hoc committee of the national association is interfering in the affairs of the state association and independently giving names of players, team and coaches for the 71st senior national basketball championship for men and women, scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 10,” the court was told.
The BFI had labelled the election held under the orders of high court to be illegal. The secretary general of BFI, is chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Mittal had further informed the court.
The court stayed the BFI’s decision and allowed the Haryana State Basketball Association to send its players, team and coaches for the national championship and sought response from the BFI by May 6.
-
CM Mann hails GoI for awarding CoE project to PAU, Ludhiana
The Government of India (GoI) has awarded a Centre of Excellence (CoE) project 'Development and Integration of Advanced Genomic Technologies for Targeted Breeding' to Punjab Agricultural University. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked the Union government for awarding the project, which aims to boost agriculture diversification, to PAU. Wheat and rice have brought a major shift in the cropping system and as a result, area under other crops has reduced significantly particularly in Punjab.
-
Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has decided to issue a “provisional aggregator licence” to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating app-based taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Thursday. Aggregators like Ola and Uber which were introduced in 2014 have gained immense popularity among the citizens due to their prompt services and transparent fares.
-
MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana
To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday. MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”
-
Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work
In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of ₹99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.
-
Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured
Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.
