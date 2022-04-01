HC allows Haryana State Basketball Association to send team for national championship

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Basketball Federation of India’s (BFI) order with which it had constituted its own selection committee to select players for the 71st senior national basketball championship.

The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of the Haryana State Basketball Association, Hisar, which had approached the court against the BFI’s move.

Their counsel, senior advocate Chetan Mittal told the court that in September 2020, the district registrar of societies, Hisar had appointed an administrator to maintain the affairs of the association and conduct free and fair election of the association. The BFI also constituted an ad-hoc committee of six members including the administrator as appointed by the district registrar of societies.

Elections were not held in time, later, on HC’s intervention, polling was done and the results were declared on February 2022.

“A new governing body is in place. Now, the ad-hoc committee of the national association is interfering in the affairs of the state association and independently giving names of players, team and coaches for the 71st senior national basketball championship for men and women, scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 10,” the court was told.

The BFI had labelled the election held under the orders of high court to be illegal. The secretary general of BFI, is chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Mittal had further informed the court.

The court stayed the BFI’s decision and allowed the Haryana State Basketball Association to send its players, team and coaches for the national championship and sought response from the BFI by May 6.