HC asks Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh to form steering committees for quick disposal of drugs cases
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to constitute steering committees headed by not less than a secretary level officer to expedite probe in drugs cases.
The committees will ask for statistics from prosecuting agencies and forensic labs to keep a track on volume of work pending and ensure timely disposal of cases. It will monitor the seizures and progress in FIRs through superintendents of police. Steering committees have been told to file reports to high court after every six months.
The court has also directed that within two weeks, seized material be deposited with malkhanas by the prosecuting agency and thereafter, within one week, samples be sent for chemical examination.
The directions were passed in a bail matter filed by an accused in a drugs seizure case in Fatehabad in Haryana. In the case in hand, the accused had sought bail arguing that challan has not been filed within a period of 180 days, which is a legal requirement in drugs seizure cases. The reason for non- filing of challan was delay in forensic lab report.
The court observed that in drugs seizure cases, a prosecuting agency get 180 days time to file a challan. Hence, police heads have been told to ensure that steps be taken so that probe is completed by investigating officers within the stipulated period.
The court observed that investigations in respect of NDPS offences are commenced and completed at the crime site, therefore, the date of the arrest of the offender, at the crime site, becomes the reckonable date, for the purpose of determining the date of opening of the investigations, and investigating officer is bound to complete probe within 180 days.
Challans are not filed within stipulated period due to delays in obtaining forensic opinions and delay in completion of other formalities as mandated in law, it further added. “..the above period of time (180 days) is sufficient, and, adequate for the completion of investigations, into an offence under the NDPS. It should be, on the very rarest of rare occasions, that a situation should arise, ... (prosecution) takes to institute an application, for extension of time for completion of investigations,” the court observed. The court also directed high court registry send copy of the order to the secretary home and DGPs of both the states.
-
Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.
-
Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first hi-tech integrated command and control centre, under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city. The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along stray animals, Buddha Nullah.
-
2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar
Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday. The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.
-
Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy
Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session. While giving this information, the University's Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies will start the admissions from August 3. Briefing about the policy, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research.
-
It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office
With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad. After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries. In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.
