HC declines bail to cop accused of pilfering drugs from ‘malkhana’

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed anticipatory bail plea of a cop, accused of pilfering drugs from Malkhana in Amritsar.
The court dismissed plea of Kuljit Singh, who was in-charge of the Malkhana police station, GRP Amritsar. The FIR was registered on December 13, 2020. The SHO, Sukhwinder Singh, is also an accused in the case.
The court while dismissing the plea observed that the probe by authorities, points out towards petitioner’s prima facie role and involvement. It is not only that through his act, the petitioner got possession of massive quantity of different drugs but the tampering of the case property is likely to have a larger devastating effect on the outcome of such cases and the society in general, it said adding that the allegations are very serious.
A probe had found that they had sold half a kilogram of smack (heroin) and 6 kg ganja to two unknown persons after taking ₹2.5 lakh. Also 10 kg of poppy husk to some other person, all taken from the Malkhana.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
