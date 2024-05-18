The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the bail plea of two persons accused of being part of a mob led by ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, which broke barricades and resorted to violence in Amritsar last year. HC dismisses bail plea of 2 linked to Amritpal Singh

The high court bench of justice Deepak Gupta dismissed the bail pleas of Gurpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, observing that the court was not inclined to grant bail after considering the background facts, the circumstances in which the crime was committed and their active participation in the crime, along with the co-accused.

The allegations were that they were part of the mob in which different vehicles occupied by Amritpal, his aides and others, had broken the barricade laid by the police and by brandishing their weapons, obstructed the police party from performing their duties.

The FIR in the matter was registered for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, criminal intimidation among other offences on March 18 at Khilchian police station in Amritsar. Amritpal Singh, detained Under National Security Act in April last year, is lodged in Dibrugarh jail.