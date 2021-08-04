HC dismisses Haryana Progressive Farmers Union’s PIL challenging sedition law

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law in view of the matter pending before the apex court.

The plea was filed by the Haryana Progressive Farmers Union in view of registration of a case against 100 farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws, on July 11.

The farmer union had sought quashing of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code on grounds that it was violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution.

The court found that the persons against whom the FIR was registered are not the petitioners and that there was nothing on records to indicate that they had authorised the petitioner to act on their behalf. The court also found the plea not maintainable.

The court also observed that as of the constitutional validity of Section 124-A, the same has already been upheld by a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

“The SC decision is final and binding on this court and this court has no power to go beyond the said judgement and examine the validity of the provision which has already been upheld by the SC,” it said, further taking note of the submissions of additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain that constitutional validity of Section 124A has been challenged in the apex court afresh and matter is pending.