HC dismisses plea alleging Sirsa dera chief replaced with ‘dummy’
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea alleges that the person out on parole is not Ram Rahim and has been replaced with a “dummy” with the help of Honeypreet, who is said to be the “adopted daughter” of the dera chief, and Dr Prithvi Raj Nain, a dera functionary.
The plea from Ashok Kumar and 18 others, all dera followers from different parts of Punjab and Haryana, was dismissed by a bench of justice Karamjit Singh saying it “lacked merit”.
Ram Rahim, lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail following his conviction in two rape and two murder cases, all dating back to 2002, is currently out on a one-month parole since June 17. He is in jail since August 2017 when he was first convicted for the rape of two female disciples in 2002 on the Sirsa dera premises.
The plea demanded to establish “authenticity” whether the person on parole is Ram Rahim or a “dummy person” out on parole and an impartial inquiry into role of various persons, including that of jail authorities.
“The petitioners as well as other followers have noticed changes in the figure, personality of the dera chief (out on parole), which are not possible in a person who is 54 years old. The latest videos reveal his face and hands have a makeover or masking,” the plea claims, adding that during a meeting with villagers, the “dummy person” even failed to recognise his old friends.
“The dera chief is known for his bold and clear statements, but during his parole period, he is contradicting his earlier statements,” the plea said, adding that from reliable sources, they have come to know that “the original dera chief had been kidnapped to Udaipur, Rajasthan, and now they were planning to replace the dummy person with the original”.
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. He is lodged in the Patiala jail. In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him.
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur's house. Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.
‘Yellow’ rain alert in city, IMD predicts heavier showers on Tuesday
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday. According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered 'heavy' and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is 'very heavy'.
UP climbs to ‘Leaders’ category in states’ start-up ranking
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is gradually catching up with the start-up race and has progressed from the 'Emerging Startup Ecosystems' category to 'Leaders' in the latest ranking released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the union government, said state government officials on Monday. The Startup ranking of states was started by the government of India in 2018. According to the DPIIT, 6,379 startups are registered in Uttar Pradesh.
