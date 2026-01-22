HC dismisses plea challenging appointment of Haryana AG

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed challenging appointment of Haryana advocate general Pravindra Chauhan. The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed challenging appointment of Haryana advocate general Pravindra Chauhan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Chauhan was appointed top law officer of the state in December 2024. One Pradeep Singh had challenged the appointment in 2025 arguing that he does not satisfy the eligibility and propriety required for holding the office of a judge of a high court and, therefore, cannot be permitted to hold the office of AG.

“A bare perusal of Article 165 of the Constitution reveals that a person who is qualified to be appointed as a judge of a high court is eligible to be appointed as advocate general of the state concerned,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry observed adding that thus, the lawyer has to have a practice of at least 10 years as an advocate in the high court. In the present case, Chauhan is practicing for more than 10 years. Also the petitioner has not alleged that he has not completed 10 years of practice, the court added.

It further added that as regards the allegations of impropriety or misdemeanour alleged against Chauhan, the same cannot be examined by the court under the provisions of the PIL.