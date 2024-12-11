HC dismisses plea challenging Sukhbir Badal’s election to Lok Sabha in 2019

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday dismissed an election petition challenging Sukhbir Singh Badal’s election from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat during the 2019 general elections. The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya observed that the petition “did not disclose any cause of action. It also did not contain “mandatory ingredients of corrupt practices/material facts, which is fatal to the case.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The plea was from one Kashmir Singh, who also had contested election. He had alleged that Sukhbir had failed to disclose expenditure incurred during rallies and had engaged in corrupt practices.

Sukhbir had polled 6,33,427 votes. He defeated Sher Singh Ghubaya of the Congress party by a margin of 1.98 lakh votes.