HC for SOP to deal with gangster culture

The Punjab and Haryana high court has called for a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with complaints against gangsters. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/)

“A firm hand, with stringent law enforcement and legal measures, is essential to dismantling extortion rackets, deterring future criminal enterprises and safeguarding the moral fabric of society,” the bench of justice HS Brar said further underlining that the judiciary also must ensure that those who engage in such nefarious activities face the full brunt of the law, sending a strong message that such criminality will not be tolerated.

The court was dealing with a plea from a Hisar resident, who had alleged that he and his nephew had been receiving threats from Rohit Godara, a gangster, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through calls and letters. The petition said the gangster had made a demand of ₹2 crore, which was later increased to ₹5 crore, and threatened to kill the children of the petitioner.

Various representations were made to authorities, however, not even an FIR has been registered to date, in spite of the fact that the first call was received by him on April 1, 2024, the plea said seeking direction from the court to protect life and liberty of the petitioner and his family.

The court recorded that for one year the petitioner and his family have been living under constant fear and have been running from pillar to post to get FIR registered.

“The story of the petitioner, unfortunately, is one of many. Gangster culture, particularly in the form of extortion rackets, has emerged as a significant threat to the social order in today’s time, fostering an environment of fear and lawlessness. The glorification of violence, the normalisation of criminal behaviour, and the recruitment of vulnerable youth into gangs not only perpetuate crime but erode public trust in the justice system,” it said adding that extortion, which is a hallmark of their operations, forces individuals and businesses to pay for “protection” or face dire consequences, perpetuating a cycle of fear and lawlessness. Such criminal activities not only stifle entrepreneurship but also create a parallel economy, fostering corruption and subverting the rule of law, it underlined adding that the state owes a duty to its citizens to ensure their safety and it is only after a secure environment that people can truly make progress and build a life for themselves.

Now, the court has sought suggestions and inputs towards creation of a uniform, coherent and comprehensive policy from the ADGPs (intelligence) from Punjab and Haryana by May 14.

GFX Acting tough

Creation of dedicated anti-gang units, with adequate training and tech support

Surveillance of known gangsters by taking aid of digital forensic science and monitoring their finances

Since these gangs operate across borders, mechanisms must be put in place to share intelligence between states and central agencies.

Anonymous reporting service may aid in the same

To encourage citizens, a witness protection programme must be put in place

Court proceedings in such cases be fast-tracked.