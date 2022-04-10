HC grants anticipatory bail to parking contractor of Chandigarh’s Sector 26
The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted interim protection from arrest to Mohammad Idrish Khan, the parking contractor of the Sector-26 Grain Market, who has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for charging entry fee at the market’s gates.
Khan had approached the high court after his plea was dismissed by a trial court on March 29.
Notably, he was booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on March 19 after the directions of the high court.
The court directions had come on the plea of one Amit Kumar Bansal who had alleged that entry fee was being charged from even those living inside the market. The contractor was assigned only some particular slots for the operation and management of paid parking, but he had been levying parking fees at all entry points of the market, it was alleged.
In his plea, Khan had told the court that he had been falsely implicated in the case at the instance of his competitors, who were nursing some grudge against him. Even if there is any violation of condition of the contract in charging the fee, it would best attract some kind of civil liability and lodging of the FIR was an abuse of process of law, he had argued.
The court, while seeking response from UT by August 18, ordered that in the event of Khan’s arrest, he be released on interim bail. However, he has been asked to join investigation as and when called by the police.
-
Dr Vinay Mohan appointed as medical officer of health in Chandigarh
Dr Vinay Mohan has been appointed as the medical officer health (MoH) with the Chandigarh municipal corporation. A notification to this effect came on Saturday. The post had fallen vacant after the UT administration repatriated the previous MoH, Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, in November 2021 over Chandigarh's poor show in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Warring was the first officer repatriated to Punjab by the UT over poor performance. Traditionally, the MOH is from Punjab.
-
Booster dose for 18+: Private hospitals in Chandigarh to begin drive with just 1,700 doses
A total of seven private hospitals in Chandigarh will begin the drive to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults from Sunday, but with limited stock. These hospitals are Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2. A prior appointment via Centre's CoWin website is required.
-
Panjab University senate: Vice-President rejects election of six candidates
Over six months after the Panjab University senate elections concluded, in an unprecedented decision, Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has refused Naidu, who is the university chancellor,'s approval to the election of all six candidates of the constituency of faculties. Finding discrepancies in the voters' list, as also highlighted by the losing candidates, Naidu, who is the university chancellor, directed, the PU registrar to immediately issue a fresh notice of polling for the constituency.
-
5 armed men take away car after opening fire in Ludhiana
Five men opened fire at a 33-year-old man and robbed The victim, Manpreet Singh, of Dhandra Road of his car on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Friday night. Manpreet sells readymade garments in his Mahindra Logan car outside Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir. On Friday night, around 10pm, he had just finished for the day and was packing up his wares, when three masked men turned up and asked him to handover the keys of the car.
-
Roll back toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag: Farmers’ union
For around an hour commuters were allowed free passage at the Laddowal toll as farmers demanding revocation of toll penalties on vehicles without FASTag laid siege to the plaza on Saturday. Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) staged a protest at the plaza from 11am till noon, and submitted a memorandum, which was addressed to the Prime Minister, to the toll plaza authorities.
