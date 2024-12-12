Menu Explore
HC grants bail to Mohali realtor Bajwa, orders him to plant 10 saplings

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 12, 2024 09:56 AM IST

Jairnail Singh Bajwa’s lawyer Nikhil Ghai confirmed that the Mohali realtor won’t come out of jail as a result of this order as he remains arrested in other cases

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has granted bail to Mohali realtor Jairnail Singh Bajwa in a cheating case but asked him to plant “10 indigenous saplings at a public place”.

The court granted bail to Jairnail Singh Bajwa while taking into account that he has large number of cases of similar nature pending against him. (HT File)
The court granted bail to Jairnail Singh Bajwa while taking into account that he has large number of cases of similar nature pending against him. (HT File)

The court granted bail while taking into account that he has large number of cases of similar nature pending against him.

“The petitioner is ordered to be released on bail subject to his furnishing bail bonds in the sum of 2,00,000 with two sureties, in the like amount, to the satisfaction of the Illaqa/ duty magistrate, subject to the condition that he shall plant 10 saplings at a public place and submit proof in that regard by way of photographs before the trial court within 15 days and if there is no such intimation submitted or intimation is found to be incorrect, then the state can move an application for cancellation of bail of the petitioner,” the HC bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu said while granting him the bail.

The FIR was registered on August 22, at NRI police station, Mohali, on allegations of criminal breach of trust and cheating in a property-related case. He is in custody since September 10, 2024. His lawyer, Nikhil Ghai, confirmed he won’t come out of jail as a result of this order as he remains arrested in other cases. It is to be recalled that last month a high court bench had ordered the quashing of nine FIRs against him after he was able to strike a compromise with the complainants. He has around 50-odd criminal cases against him, most property-related disputes.

