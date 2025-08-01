HC grants interim bail to five cops in Bathinda custodial death case

The Punjab and Haryana court has granted interim anticipatory bail to five Punjab Police personnel accused of fabricating a custodial death as a drowning incident in Bathinda. A fact-finding report filed on February 18 this year by then judicial magistrate (first class) Kuldeep Singh indicted five cops.

Hearing the petition for anticipatory bail filed by inspector Navpreet Singh and four others, justice Rajesh Bhardwaj passed an interim order for bail on July 28. The HC will now hear the matter on August 5.

Justice Bhardwaj directed the petitioners to appear before the trial court in Bathinda. “On their appearance, they would be admitted to interim bail on their furnishing bail/surety bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court,” reads the order.

The civil judge (junior division) of Bathinda district court, Rasveen Kaur, heard the matter on Thursday and fixed the next hearing for August 11.

A fact-finding report filed on February 18 this year by then judicial magistrate (first class) Kuldeep Singh indicted five cops — inspector Navpreet Singh, the then head of Bathinda CIA-1, head constable Rajwinder Singh and three constables, Gaganpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh and Jaswinder Singh — for allegedly torturing a man to death in illegal custody and covering it up as drowning.

Based on this report, the district court ordered them to stand trial for culpable homicide, causing disappearance of evidence and other offences.

In their petition before the HC, the accused pleaded that they were implicated in this case on the false and frivolous allegations.