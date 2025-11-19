HC notice on plea for removal of obscene content on social media platforms

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought a response from the Punjab government on a plea seeking curb on obscene content on social-media platforms. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought a response from the Punjab government on a plea seeking curb on obscene content on social-media platforms.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry has sought response by January 19.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, Kanwar Pahul Singh had referred to the June 10 killing of a social-media influencer who reportedly received threats for posting “bold and obscene content” and was murdered “because she did not stop uploading such material.” Several other influencers had also been threatened for posting vulgar and obscene reels, he had submitted.

He had demanded strict enforcement of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act-1986 and further said that Sections 3 and 4 of the 1986 Act—prohibited publication and advertisement of indecent representation of women. But is not being implemented. The police are empowered to initiate preventive action to avert offences linked to obscenity. However, no action is being taken, he had submitted.

“Social media platforms have not left any stone unturned in contributing to corrupt and pollute the social fabric of the society. It has caused great impact on the mind of the people in general because bold and obscene pictures, videos, reels are available in just a click away of platforms,” the plea read demanding that mechanism be evolved to monitor it as “social media has become an obscene media nowadays” where bold and obscene pictures, videos and reels were available at just a click without restrictions. It further added that availability of obscene content on social media is affecting vulnerable sections, especially children. Hence, immediate action should be initiated to identify social media accounts indulging in obscenity and the same should be blocked and penal action should be taken against those operating them, the plea added.