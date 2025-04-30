HC notice to Punjab on fresh plea by Bajwa

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought a response from Punjab on a fresh plea from the leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, who has challenged Punjab Police notice seeking the password of his mobile phone in connection with the probe into FIR registered against him over his “50 bombs have reached the state” remarks. The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted interim protection from arrest to Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa till May 7. (HT File)

According to Bajwa’s counsel, APS Deol, the police asked the Congress leader to submit his phone on April 25, which he complied. “Now, police are asking that either phone be given in an unlock state or passwords etc. be provided, which is against the right to privacy,” Deol said, adding that this notice has been challenged and acting on the plea, the court has sought response from police by May 7.

The FIR was registered against Bajwa in Mohali on April 13 on charges of providing misleading information with the intention to disturb peace by claiming that ‘50 bombs have reached the border state’. According to police, Bajwa was booked after he failed to establish the source of his claim made during an interview with a TV channel that “50 grenades have been brought to Punjab, of which 18 have exploded and 32 remain active”.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a cyber police constable, who said that by making such a statement, the Congress leader had intended to disturb public peace and tranquillity, creating a sense of fear, ill will, and enmity among different communities. The high court has granted interim protection from arrest to Bajwa till May 7.