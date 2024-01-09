HC notice to Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Partap Bajwa’s plea over ‘biased telecast’

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the plea from Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa alleging that attempts are being made to “downplay the role of the opposition” with “discriminatory” telecast of live debates in the assembly. The plea filed on November 22 had sought directions that Opposition MLAs’ speeches be telecast with “equal broadcast time and fair coverage” as was given to the treasury benches. Now, the court has sought response from the Vidhan Sabha by March 7 and taken the RTI response on the record. Detailed order of the proceedings is awaited. (Shutterstock)

On the last date of hearing, the court had asked Bajwa to apprise it about who was responsible to run the live broadcast and whether there was any statute under which it is governed.

When the hearing began on Monday, the court was apprised by the petitioner’s counsel that as per the RTI response received, the live telecast of the proceedings is arranged by the department of information and public relations of the state government with the permission of the Speaker. It was further informed that the state assembly has, till date, not framed any rules, instructions and guidelines regarding live telecast of the proceedings.

The plea had further alleged that the anomaly in coverage of proceedings is “violative of Opposition MLAs’ right to equality and freedom of speech and expression and is discriminatory, unjust and arbitrary and against the fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution.

It claimed that during the live telecast of the House proceedings, the camera, when an opposition MLA is speaking, is “unfocused and does not show the entirety of the speech”. On the contrary, when the chief minister, or MLAs from ruling party are speaking, the camera is focused and picks up clear audio.”

A representation against this was given to Vidhan Sabha in 2022 and when no action was taken, in July this year, the Speaker was approached again. But no response has been received, it stated.