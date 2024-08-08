Punjab and Haryana high court disposed of a plea by a 17-year-old seeking permission to donate liver to his ailing father with directions to the hospital’s authorisation committee to decide his representation within a week. HC orders Delhi hospital to decide on 17-yr-old’s liver donation plea

A Ludhiana resident, Rudhra Kapoor (17) had moved the high court seeking permission to allow him to donate his liver graft to his ailing father who is suffering from advanced liver cirrhosis and has been advised a liver transplant as early as possible.

The counsel of the petitioner advocate Mukul Ahuja had submitted before the high court that Rudhra had submitted a representation to the appropriate authority seeking permission to donate a liver graft to his father in July, however, to date the petitioner had not received any reply.

Disposing of the petition the bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, said, “The petitioner is to appear before the Authorization Committee of BL Kapur Memorial Hospital, New Delhi, within a period of one week from today along with a written request for seeking permission to donate his liver graft to his ailing father. Upon receipt of such request, the Authorization Committee shall take a prompt and considered take a prompt and considered decision within a period of one week thereafter.”

The high court also said if Kapoor appeals the decision of the authorization committee, before the appellate authority, under the government of NCT Delhi, and in the eventuality of the petitioner preferring such an appeal, the decision thereupon shall be taken affirmatively within a period of three weeks of the receipt of such appeal.