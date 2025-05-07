HC seeks deadline from Chandigarh MC on clearance of waste at Dadumajra dump

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Tuesday sought deadline from municipal corporation (MC), Chandigarh, on clearance of waste at Dadumajra dumping site. The Chandigarh MC’s counsel informed the court that of the estimated 2.40 LMT of legacy waste, 40,000 MT had already been cleared at the Dadumajra dumping site. (File)

During the hearing, the MC’s counsel informed the court that of the estimated 2.40 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of legacy waste, 40,000 metric tonnes had already been removed. The remaining 2 LMT would be cleared by May 31, the counsel said, adding that three agencies are currently engaged in the process and the older dumps have been fully cleared. An Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant is proposed to be set up at the site thereafter, the MC added.

Responding to a query from the bench, the counsel assured the court that the proposed plant would be capable of processing the entire waste output of the city. No fresh dumping is currently taking place, it was submitted.

The timeline was sought during resumed hearing of the 2016 petition, seeking removal of legacy waste at the dumping site. Earlier this year, MC completed bioremediation of two legacy waste mountains of 5 LMT and 8 LMT, which had come up in the past decades.

During the hearing, the high court also imposed a cost of ₹20,000 on the UT administration as it failed to respond to applications filed by one of the petitioner and counsel Amit Sharma alleging a persistent pattern of perjury and institutional misrepresentation by both the MC and the UT administration in these proceedings.

The matter is now listed for hearing on July 23.