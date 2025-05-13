HC seeks fresh timelines from Punjab chief secy for jail infra upgrade

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought fresh timelines from Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha for jail infrastructure upgrade in the state. The court was hearing a suo motu plea initiated in 2023 in connection with the interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi conducted while he was in police custody. (HT File)

A bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal issued the directions after finding that timelines have been set out but would be effective from the date of administrative approval.

“We direct that the chief secretary, Punjab file the affidavit stating therein the stage of the process and the approvals... fresh timelines shall be set out in the affidavit which shall be filed by the next date of hearing,” the court said, fixing the next date of hearing for May 28.

The court was hearing a suo motu plea initiated in 2023 in connection with the interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi conducted while he was in police custody. The proceedings were initiated observing that such interviews tend to glorify crime and criminals and could have an adverse effect on impressionable minds. During the proceedings, the court started monitoring the upgrade of jail infrastructure in Punjab.

Earlier, in an affidavit, Punjab chief secretary had submitted that AI-based CCTV surveillance system at 14 jails, x-ray machines for baggage (16 small tunnel size and three large tunnel size) and 295 CCTV cameras were being installed.

The affidavit added that 90 body-worn cameras and 16 under-vehicle mirrors would be procured and live wire fencing be done at 23 jails. It added that high security zones would be put in place at four jails.

The affidavit mentioned procurement of 110 anti-riot kits, 16 e-carts and 57 e-bikes. The approval for installation of jammers was accorded by the state cabinet in its meeting on May 9 along with in-principle approval for recruitment of about 500 jail staff.