HC seeks report on delay in probe into Bishnoi’s interviews from jail

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a report on the delay in probe into interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi conducted by a private channel on two occasions in March even as the gangster is in jail for years together. The Punjab and Haryana HC has sought a report on the delay in probe into interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi conducted by a private channel on two occasions in March even as the gangster is in jail for years together. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“It is a matter of grave concern that a suspect in police custody has been allowed to conduct an interview at length. The officers who permitted or facilitated the interview need to be identified and taken to task at the earliest. The committee had been constituted (to probe the episode) in March 2023 and 7 months have elapsed but not much headway has been made,” the bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and justice Kirti Singh observed directing the additional director general of police (prisons) to file an affidavit as to why it has taken so long for the committee to submit its report.

The court was hearing a suo motu plea initiated by a single judge bench about the usage of mobile phones within the jail premises by the inmates and what steps are in place to curb the entry of such prohibited items.

The court said that it has come to its notice that Lawrence Bishnoi had been interviewed by a news channel and it was telecast on March 14 and March 17. He was said to be in custody of the Punjab Police or judicial custody at that time, it said.

Upon a query from the court, the Punjab’s counsel had informed that he was in judicial custody in Bathinda jail when the interview was telecast, and the matter is being probed with regard to the time and place when the interview was conducted. A two-member committee comprising special DGP (STF) and additional director general of police (prisons) had been constituted in March 2023 to inquire into the same and probe is underway.

Now the matter stands adjourned for November 28. The court has also sought details of steps taken to prevent usage of phones by jail mates from governments of Punjab, Haryana and the Chandigarh administration.

