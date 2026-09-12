The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a report from the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, on an alleged incident in which a Sikh youth was assaulted by police personnel and others for showing a black flag to the cavalcade of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on September 2 in Sangrur. HC seeks report on ‘torture’ of Sikh youth in Sangrur village

“Before proceeding further, let a detailed report be filed by the state of Punjab stating as to what action was taken after the alleged incident and prior to the constitution of the SIT. The said report shall be in the form of an affidavit of the director general of police, Punjab (respondent No.2),” the court of justice Vikram Aggarwal said while adjourning the hearing to October 15.

The court termed the matter “serious” and did not accept the argument of the state’s counsel, who had submitted that pursuant to the representation submitted by the petitioner, a special investigating team (SIT) comprising Mohali superintendent of police, Dilpreet Singh, Ropar SP (investigation), Palwinder Singh Cheema and Zirakpur assistant superintendent of police, Gazalpreet Kaur, had been constituted to look into the matter.

In view of the same, the present petition has been rendered infructuous, the court was told by government counsel.

The petition was filed by Gurmail Singh, whose son, Mohanjit Singh, allegedly showed a black flag to Mann during his visit to Sheron village. The petitioner alleged that a team of police officers and officials went to the rooftop from where his son had shown the flag, caught him by his beard and beat him. He sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Photographs submitted with the petition were also seen by the court.

Singh further alleged that after this incident, his son was illegally detained and was first taken to the police post, zonal police city, Sunam, and then to Cheema police station. “During his illegal detention, he was given severe beatings and was subjected to third-degree torture, including electric shocks, by respondents No. 5 to 8 (cops named) … The clothes of the son of the petitioner were removed, and shocks were given to him while he was in a naked condition,” the petition alleged. The petitioner further alleged that a representation was submitted to authorities for conducting a fair and impartial inquiry by an SIT comprising IPS officers from outside the districts of Sangrur and Patiala and for taking legal action against the accused. Gurmail alleged that no action has been taken and that the cops named in the petition are being shielded.