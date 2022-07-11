HC seeks reports from Punjab, Haryana on ‘irregularities’ in blood banks
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to submit reports on alleged irregularities into the running of various blood banks in the two states.
“We are constrained to say that irregularly collected blood by the blood banks have been administered to lakhs of people during the pandemic and the disastrous results thereof are not known to anybody and perhaps may never come to light,” observed the high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli.
The court was hearing a 2018 suo motu plea initiated on reports of alleged gross irregularities by blood banks in the two states.
The high court recorded its serious displeasure over handling of the matter by authorities in Punjab. During a resumed hearing on July 7, a status report of Drugs Control Officer, Jalandhar-1 was filed informing that on inspection of the blood bank attached to M/s Gulab Devi Hospital, near Kapurthala Chowk, Jalandhar, several irregularities were found pursuant to which the licence of the blood bank has been cancelled.
It further came to light that an FIR was registered on August 4, 2018, at police station, Division Number 2, Jalandhar.
However, later on, a cancellation report was filed on July 4, 2020 by the police before the local court. The judicial magistrate refused to accept the same and asked the Jalandhar police for further investigation. However, the local police again submitted a cancellation report.
“The local court while rejecting the cancellation report has recorded a finding that the police has not investigated the matter properly and has not looked into the fact that the allegations against the accused persons are very serious in nature which were supported by the inspection report and required a thorough investigation,” the bench observed.
It further added that it is evident from the record that pursuant to the newspapers reports, the Central drugs authorities wrote a letter on August 7, 2018 to the Deputy Drugs Controller (I), Solan and the Deputy Drugs Controller (I), Ghaziabad giving details of running of 10 blood banks by the same accused persons in Punjab and Haryana, and a list of as many as 5 hospitals of Punjab and 1 hospital in Haryana, directing them to conduct an investigation.
However, report by Punjab showed that inspite of adverse inspection report and cancellation of the licence of the blood bank and the concerned magistrate not accepting the cancellation report, the police authorities are persisting in filing a cancellation report giving a clean chit to the accused. Now, the joint commissioner, department of food and drugs administration and the director general of police, Punjab have been directed to look into the matter and submit a status report.
Affidavits have also been sought from principal secretary, health and the principal secretary, home department, Punjab.
Ludhiana | TADA accused among 4 held for robbing jewellery store
Three days after a jewellery shop in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing was robbed, police arrested four men on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh of Bajra Colony of Meharban, Rohit Jordan of Tibba area of Gurdaspur and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the accused were nabbed on Sunday. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet.
Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case
Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday. Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly.
Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested
One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night. As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups.
{Jalandhar Hindu priest murder} India seeks action against Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Nijjar, his aide
India has asked Canada to treat as a priority investigation into two persons based in the country who were recently chargesheeted in a case relating in the killing of a priest in Punjab's Jalandhar in January 2021. Self-styled chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, Hardeep Singh Nijjar belongs to Jalandhar but is presently residing at Surrey in British Columbia, while Moga resident Arshdeep's last known location was in the Greater Toronto Area.
Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates
The Punjab government on Sunday launched a 'Drug Screening Drive' for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates. Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail. The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.
