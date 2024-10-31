HC seeks status report on construction of IGMC parking

Taking note of the “tardy pace” of construction of the parking near Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Himachal Pradesh high court has sought the status report regarding “clearly delineating the road map ahead”. Court took note of the ‘tardy’ pace of construction work. (/iStockphoto)

The status report was sought by the bench of acting chief justice, Tarlok Singh Chauhan, in the ongoing hearing on the need for robust traffic solutions around IGMC and calling for a comprehensive approach to Shimla’s traffic woes.

The bench observed: “...even though construction of the parking near IGMC is being carried out, but the pace thereof is absolutely tardy and therefore, the contractor of the parking is required to deploy more manpower and machinery so as to ensure that the construction of parking is completed within the fixed target”.

The court thus impleaded the Tenzin Construction Company, through its proprietor and issued notice.

“Further, we find that there is only one passage with one lift and stairs through D-block, which goes to the trauma building and new OPD block with rest of the blocks of the hospital,” the HC bench observed in its order.

The bench was informed by the amicus curiae that this narrow passage is not sufficient as there remains a huge rush in the stairs which in turn is causing hindrances to the patients, attendants and general public visiting the hospital.

The bench was also informed that “a passage had been proposed to be constructed from the Principal Office to a new trauma building with two lifts and one ramp for the patients accessibility, which can also be used during disaster, but the outcome of such plan is not known.”

Therefore, the HC also issued notice to the chief engineer, Himachal Pradesh public works department (HPPWD). The bench also sought the details on the proposed passage in IGMC, Shimla, and the status report regarding the construction of parking.

Restrictions on traffic movement eased

The HC directed, “...there shall be no restriction on the movement of vehicular traffic on the road leading from Chhota Shimla to Panthaghati Chowk via Kasumpti and Vikasnagar via Brock Hurst.”

“We further direct that there shall be no idle parking on these roads except the above designated spots and it shall be the personal responsibility of the SHO, Police Station East (Chhota Shimla) to ensure due compliance of this part of the order,” the court order further read.