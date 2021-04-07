HC seeks vigilance response on plea alleging scam in medicine purchase

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Haryana vigilance bureau and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a plea alleging scam in the purchase of medicine in Haryana.

The plea by Hisar resident Jagwinder Singh Kulharia alleges instances of serious offences of the institutionalised form of corruption in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment in at least nine districts in Haryana.

It estimates the scam at ₹300 crore and further alleges that the purchases were made from the firms, which were running out of fake addresses. The petition was listed before a single judge bench in February, which forwarded the matter to the chief justice in view of larger public interest involved.

On Tuesday, the HC bench of chief justice RS Jha issued notice of motion in the matter in which the vigilance department and ED have been arrayed as parties.

The petitioner is a retired deputy superintendent from the health department and claims that he had a “deep knowledge of corruption and money laundering happening in the sale-purchase of medicines and equipment.”

The petitioner, through the RTIs, obtained documents on the basis of which he requested the vigilance bureau to register FIRs.

However, the department, rather than registering the FIR, disclosed his name and contents of information to the officers who are potential accused in the scam, culminating into the victimisation and threats to the petitioner, the plea alleges before HC seeking probe by the ED.