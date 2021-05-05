HC stays production warrant against Lawrence Bishnoi

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed production warrant issued by a Faridkot court against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The order was passed by the bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, on the plea of the gangster.

Bishnoi had challenged the April 22 order of the trial court, passed in an FIR dated February 18 that pertained to the murder of one Gurlal Singh who was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified persons.

The gangster had claimed that he had nothing to do with the case as he had been behind bars since 2015. Bishnoi further alleged that the police of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are all out to eliminate him and had been implicating him in false cases.

The HC had ordered that he be brought to Chandigarh from Rajasthan and then be handed over to the Haryana police, but that order had been stayed by Supreme Court on February 2, Bishnoi had told court, adding that the fresh order from the trial court would amount to violation of the apex court’s directions. The HC, while issuing notice of motion for May 17, stayed operation of the order on production warrant of the gangster.