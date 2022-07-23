HC tells Punjab govt to make interim security arrangements for protectees
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Punjab government to provide one securityman to each of the protectees who were left without any security cover after it was withdrawn earlier this year.
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh issued these interim directions in view of the state government seeking more time to file replies to a clutch of petitions filed by those whose security cover was curtailed or completely withdrawn. The petitions will be taken up again on July 29.
This order on temporary security cover would remain in force till the next date of hearing, multiple lawyers associated with the case confirmed. However, detailed order is yet to be made available.
The security withdrawal orders had courted controversy in May, after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by gangsters in Mansa in broad daylight days after his security cover was partially withdrawn.
The government had argued that security cover of 434 protectees was curtailed on May 26, which was restored on June 7. The government had clarified that it was withdrawn in view of the Operation Bluestar anniversary, which falls on June 6, and was a routine exercise undertaken every year.
As of decategorisation of security cover of 184 ex-ministers and former MLAs of the state on May 11, the government had argued that it was done after a through exercise.
Over a dozen politicians and others are in court challenging the AAP government’s move. They have argued that security was withdrawn in a “pick and choose” manner rather than on actual threat perception basis after the formation of the new government as a “populist measure”. Acting on the pleas, the high court had asked the government to clarify how the exercise was undertaken and how the protectees lists were put out on social media. The government is yet to give a detailed response on this aspect.
-
Eight students booked by Mangaluru police under Pocso Act after kissing video goes viral
Mangaluru city police registered a case against eight college students, including seven minors, under Pocso Act after a video of two students kissing went viral on social media, officials said on Friday. It was posted on social media platforms last week. During a “truth or dare” game, a classmate kissed another classmate. One of the boys recorded this video and uploaded it on social media last week without her permission.
-
Retired IPS officer, 2 other Punjab cops get 3-year jail in 1992 disappearance case
A special CBI court on Friday convicted and awarded three-year jail term to three Punjab Police officials, including a retired IPS officer, while acquitting five others in a case of kidnapping and disappearance that dates back to 1992. The trio has been identified as Balkar Singh (62), who retired as the inspector general, Special Task Force, Punjab, Udham Singh (75) and Sahib Singh (52). Sahib Singh is still serving in police.
-
Students battle genetic disorders, attain exceptional scores in CBSE exams
Two students battling genetic disorders overcame exceptional challenges to score well in the CBSE exams. Niramay Khimasia, a class 12 student at Somaiya School, Vidyavihar campus, Ghatkopar, who has been battling muscular dystrophy since birth, scored an impressive 83.6% in the commerce stream. Maitreyi Bhosekar,15, a student of Orchid The International School, Thane, has overcome exceptional challenges to score 73.6% in class 10 exams. Despite restricted movements, Khimasia managed to write the board exams himself.
-
Punjab govt, not private players, will run water supply project: Nijjar
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said that World Bank-funded canal water supply projects coming up in Punjab will be run by the state government and will not be handed over to private players, as being alleged by some farm leaders. Nijjar, who was in Ludhiana to review ongoing projects, said that the state government is working on the 24x7 canal-based water supply projects in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.
-
Man killed after driver runs truck over him in Geeta Colony, probe underway to nab suspect
Police have booked an unidentified driver for allegedly running his truck over a 55-year-old man near the sub-divisional magistrate's office in Geeta Colony on Thursday night, said officials on Friday. Kumar was immediately taken to nearby Dr Hedgewar Hospital by some passersby, where the doctors declared him dead. Kumar worked as a typist at the SDM office, said police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics