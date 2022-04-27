HC upholds Suresh Kumar’s appointment as chief principal secy to former Punjab CM
The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the appointment of retired IAS officer Suresh Kumar as the chief principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
The judgment by the bench of Justice AG Masih and Justice AK Verma was pronounced recently. However, the detailed judgment is awaited. Kumar had resigned immediately after Captain Amarinder Singh put in his papers in September 2021.
A 1983-batch IAS officer, Kumar was appointed immediately after the Congress government took charge in Punjab in March 2017. The post created for the first time in Punjab was stated to be equivalent to a cabinet secretary of the central government.
Kumar was being paid ₹2.5 lakh per month. His appointment was quashed by a single-judge bench of HC in January 2018. The bench had held that Kumar was holding the public office without authority and overriding powers given to him without any accountability.
Following that order, Kumar had resigned, but rejoined after the order was stayed by the division bench on February 14, 2018, acting on a plea from the state. The case could not be taken up for hearing between March 2020 and July 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. After day-to-day hearings in July-August 2021, it was reserved for final order on August 4. However, Kumar relinquished his post after Captain resigned due to revolt against his leadership within the party.
His appointment was challenged by one Ramandeep Singh, claiming that Kumar had become a ‘de facto CM’ and was empowered by the government to make decisions on behalf of the chief minister, which is illegal.
64,000 Kashmiri Pandit families left Valley in early 1990s due to militancy: MHA
Pakistan-sponsored terrorism forced 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families to leave Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and settle in Jammu, Delhi, and some other parts of the country, the Centre has said.
Return ₹2.8 crore to mining firm for not honouring contract: HC to Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to return about ₹2.8 crore to a mining firm for not honouring the terms and conditions of a 2017 contract. The firm, Confitech Barter Private Limited, had got the contract in 2017 for Lubangarh located in Ludhiana Machhiwara. The firm deposited two instalments as per the bid of ₹2.8 crore and ₹3.25 lakh. The contract was cancelled and amount deposited was forfeited.
Punjab is facing acute power crisis
Amid depleting coal supplies, Punjab has further slipped into an acute electricity crisis due to the outage of two more power-generating units -- one each of Talwandi Sabo and Ropar thermal plants. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is resorting to unscheduled power cuts, especially in rural areas. According to sources, one 660 MW unit of the Talwandi Sabo power plant halted generation due to leakage in its boiler.
NGT monitoring committee to visit Ludhiana : MC, fire officials in a tizzy
With just a day to go for the National Green Tribunal monitoring committee's visit to the city, civic body and fire officials were on their toes dousing fires and removing garbage in the Tajpur Road Dump area on Tuesday.
Ludhiana man held for smuggling leopard skin
A Ludhiana man was arrested on Tuesday for animal skin smuggling after a joint team of local police, forest department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi, recovered three leopard skins from Sanjiv's house at Prem Vihar. A complaint in this regard was made at the Tibba police station, said station house officer inspector Ranbir Singh. A raid was conducted and Sanjiv was held following recoveries from his house, said the SHO.
