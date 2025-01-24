Head constable arrested for accepting 50k bribe

Vigilance Bureau arrested a head constable Nachattar Singh, posted in the 5th Commando Battalion, Bathinda, while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, officials said on Thursday. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against both accused at the VB police station, Bathinda range.

According to the VB spokesperson, the accused was taking a bribe on behalf of commando drill officer (CDO) Tarsem Singh, who managed to flee from the spot and evaded arrest.

VB spokesperson added that the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by another head constable Parminder Singh, also from the same battalion.

In his complaint, Parminder alleged that CDO Tarsem Singh had demanded ₹50,000 to help him in a departmental inquiry related to a two-year permanent forfeiture of his job due to a police case against him.

According to the complaint, Tarsem had allegedly asked Parminder to hand over the bribe to Nachattar.

The spokesperson informed that a trap was laid during which Nachattar was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against both accused at the VB police station, Bathinda range.

Efforts are underway to arrest Tarsem, the spokesperson added.