Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Heading to court, lawyer shot at in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 09:58 am IST

Jandiala Guru lawyer Lakhwinder Singh was critically injured in a shooting by three masked assailants while en route to court in Amritsar.

A Jandiala Guru-based lawyer, Lakhwinder Singh, was critically injured after three unknown bike-borne men opened fire on him while he was on way to the district courts complex in Amritsar on Monday.

The police investigating the incident spot.
The police investigating the incident spot.

Lakhwinder was in his car when the assailants with covered faces stopped him and fired several gunshots at him discriminately. He received three bullet injuries. With the help of the passersby, he was rushed to a hospital.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh said an investigation is underway and the CCTV footage from the area is being checked to identify the assailants. The motive behind the assault is still being ascertained. An FIR for murder bid has been registered, the police said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Heading to court, lawyer shot at in Amritsar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On