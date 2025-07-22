Heading to court, lawyer shot at in Amritsar

A Jandiala Guru-based lawyer, Lakhwinder Singh, was critically injured after three unknown bike-borne men opened fire on him while he was on way to the district courts complex in Amritsar on Monday. The police investigating the incident spot.

Lakhwinder was in his car when the assailants with covered faces stopped him and fired several gunshots at him discriminately. He received three bullet injuries. With the help of the passersby, he was rushed to a hospital.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh said an investigation is underway and the CCTV footage from the area is being checked to identify the assailants. The motive behind the assault is still being ascertained. An FIR for murder bid has been registered, the police said.