Health dept seizes 352 boxes of refined oil after 6 hospitalised

Six people from two villages near Rajpura town were rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, in critical condition last week after they consumed refined soyabean oil with high levels of Vitamin D, supporting the hypothesis of a shared source of Vitamin D toxicity. Six people from two villages near Rajpura town were rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, in critical condition last week after they consumed refined soyabean oil with high levels of Vitamin D, supporting the hypothesis of a shared source of Vitamin D toxicity. (HT Photo)

The six patients, including two children, were admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, after experiencing acute symptoms of vomiting and weakness. During their treatment, the PGIMER alerted the Patiala health department that all the six patients fell ill due to hypervitaminosis D, known as vitamin D toxicity.

According to the communication of the PGIMER, Chandigarh, with the Patiala health department, preliminary analysis of an oil sample linked to the cases has revealed abnormally high levels of Vitamin D.

Hypervitaminosis D is an acute medical condition that is caused by consuming excessive amounts of vitamin D, leading to dangerously high blood calcium levels (hypercalcemia). This can damage kidneys, bones, and soft tissues over time.

Patiala health department officials said on Monday that the affected patients, two children from Alluna and four adults from Bhedwal village near Rajpura town in Patiala district, were admitted to the PGIMER last week.

They had consumed ‘Binni’ refined oil purchased from a karyana store in Bhedwal village, they said.

Dr Divjot Singh, district epidemiologist, said, “Public announcements have been made in villages to stop using the refined oil of Binni brand. Our health workers in the area are on alert. We have not detected any other cases so far.”

Health officials said that the refined oil reportedly had a high level of vitamin D, adding that the karyana store owner claimed that he had received packaged oil from Rajpura town.

Officials said that a survey had already been conducted in both the villages, but no other case had been detected there.

Meanwhile, the food wing of the Patiala health department also swung into action and collected samples of the ‘Binni’ refined oil.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur, district health officer, said, “We have already confiscated 352 boxes and 13 bottles of the refined oil. We have removed the harmful product from circulation. Samples of the seized products have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis to the state food lab in Kharar. Legal steps will be taken in accordance with the food safety laws once the investigation concludes.”