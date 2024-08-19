Punjab AAP leaders come out in docs’ support, seek swift action

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and leaders in Punjab on Sunday came out in support of doctors protesting against the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, with the party’s Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressing “deep anguish over delay in justice” and seeking “exemplary” punishment for the perpetrators of this crime. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh with doctors during a protest at the Rajindra hospital in Patiala on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Harbhajan, in an open letter, urged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor CV Ananda Bose to act swiftly and decisively. “The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full weight of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. We must ask ourselves – if not now, when? I feel, the time for action is now,” he wrote in the caption of his post on X along with images of his open letter.

Doctors have been holding protests in hospitals across the state to condemn the grisly incident and demand measures for the safety of healthcare professionals.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh joined the protesting doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He said, “I am with them and have told them to continue their protest, but considering the hardships being faced by people, only five should participate and the remaining should resume the outpatient department (OPD) services.” The minister said that a meeting has been convened in Chandigarh on Monday to discuss the measures needed to strengthen security in hospitals.

During the protest, he symbolically drew blood from his finger and placed it on his apron, signifying his solidarity with the medical community. The minister said he would urge the Prime Minister and the Union health minister to convene a meeting of the health ministers of all states to discuss and implement stricter measures for medics’ safety.

Similarly, other party leaders, including Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and former minister Dr Inderbir Nijjar, expressed solidarity with doctors. Nijjar and Chabbewal went to the Amritsar Medical College and the government hospital in Hoshiarpur, respectively, while cabinet minister Baljit Kaur went to the GGS Hospital in Faridkot.

Earlier, Harbhajan also said more than a week had lapsed, but they were yet to see any concrete action which led the doctors and the medical community to protest on roads. “Due to the protests, patients are suffering and the doctors understand this also but inaction on the part of the authorities left them with no option but to voice their concerns on roads,” reads the open letter.

Harbhajan urged the West Bengal government and the investigating agency, CBI, to take immediate and decisive action to ensure that the perpetrators of this vile act are brought to justice swiftly, besides asking the governments across the country to implement comprehensive measures, including strengthening security protocols within hospitals, providing adequate support to victims of violence, and creating a safer working environment for all healthcare professionals, to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“It is also imperative that the government conducts a thorough investigation and safety audit into how such a breach of security could occur in a place meant to be a sanctuary of care. The administration must be held accountable, and necessary steps must be taken to prevent any further lapses,” he added.