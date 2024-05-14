Heatwave alert for Punjab from Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for Punjab between May 16 and 18. This is the first such alert for the entire state this summer season. Yellow alert (expecting 64.5 mm to 115. 5 mm of rain) has been issued for May 16 and 17 while Orange one (that can affect transport facilities) for May 18. According to the India Meteorological Department, there will be no relief from the scorching heat for the next five days in Punjab.

“Dry weather is most likely to continue over Punjab during the next 4-5 days when maximum temperature may rise by about 3° to 4° Celsius. Consequently, the temperatures over some parts of the state can reach as high as 44° to 46°C between May 16 and 18. Intensive heatwave conditions are also likely at isolated places over southern parts of Punjab on May 18,” the IMD stated.

As per the agency, Faridkot, with maximum temperature touching 42.1°C, was the hottest in the state on Tuesday. The maximum temperature in the state was above 2°C from normal.

AK Singh, Director, IMD, Chandigarh, while talking to HT, said, “Heatwave conditions will prevail over Punjab between May 16 and 18. During this period, maximum temperature is likely to cross the 45° or 46°C. On May 18, we have already forecast severe heatwave conditions in the south-west region of Punjab.”

He further informed that there would be no relief from the scorching heat for the next five days in Punjab.

Heatwave means a station’s maximum temperature reaching at least 40°C or more in plains and is above normal by 4.5°C to 5°C. If the temperature is above normal by 6.5°C, it is considered severe heatwave.

Health department cautions people

Against the backdrop of unrelenting heatwave, the health department said people, owing to the constant exposure to blistering heatwaves, might experience vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.

The department stated that heatstroke, dehydration, heat cramps, heat syncope, dizziness and low blood pressure were common medical conditions in such weather conditions. “The sunlight would be severe between 1 pm and 3 pm so people should avoid venturing out during this time,” it mentioned.

Dr Sumeet Singh, nodal officer, climate change and human health, said one should drink two to three litres of water in a day along with other liquids. “Heatwave, along with internal problems, might cause external ailments such as skin-related issues. To protect our body from the onslaught of heat, avoid wearing dark-coloured clothes during the afternoon hours,” he added.